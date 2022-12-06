  
Introspect before blaming Modi, BJP tells KCR

Published Dec 6, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Hyderabad: Denouncing the way Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao tried to blame the Narendra Modi-led Union government for his failures, party leader Boora Narsaiah Goud asked Rao to introspect as it was his own decisions which had led to the present crisis in agriculture.

Speaking to mediapersons, Narsaiah reminded the Chief Minister of his failed promises and wrong policies particularly in irrigation. He said that pending projects like Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Dindi and Srisailam Left Bank Canal, if completed, would have resolved many issues related to irrigation in composite Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts.

“Had the government completed the SLBC tunnel around four lakh acres would have been irrigated and farmers would have prospered,” he said.

“When the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project was taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government, you kept quiet. Your silence gave Andhra Pradesh the impetus to go ahead,” he pointed out.

The former MP questioned the hype over Dalit Bandhu when Rao had failed to give STs their due in successive budgets.

