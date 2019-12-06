Karnataka: Exit polls predict big BJP win

Bengaluru/Mysuru/Belagavi: Fifteen Assembly constituencies in the state voted on Thursday in what is considered an acid test for the B.S. Yediyurappa government which will have to win at least seven of the 15 seats to ward off a threat from the opposition Congress and JDS, which could join hands to topple the five-month-old BJP government if they have the required numbers in the Assembly.

There was moderately high polling in all constituencies excerpt those in Bengaluru with the overall voting pegged at 66.25 per cent. Going by the exit poll predictions, the BJP is likely to romp home in a majority of the seats with some pollsters predicting that the party may win as many as 12 seats leaving just three to the Congress while the JDS which has reportedly transferred its votes to the Congress candidates in many constituencies as part of a silent understanding, may have to be content with just one seat. Counting will be taken up this coming Monday, on December 9. According to the C-Voter survey, the only constituencies the Congress is likely to win are Shivajinagar, Kagwad and Hunsur while the rest of the seats would be bagged by the BJP which is expected to take its tally in the 224 member Assembly from 105 to a comfortable 117.