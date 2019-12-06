Nation Politics 06 Dec 2019 Chidambaram makes it ...
Nation, Politics

Chidambaram makes it 'saffron' v/s 'secular', asks J'khand voters to defeat BJP

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Chidambaram said the outcome of the ongoing Assembly polls will be an important turning point.
'We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra,' said Chidambaram. (Photo: File)
Ranchi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday appealed to people of Jharkhand to defeat the BJP in the state Assembly elections.

At a press conference in Ranchi, he said the outcome of the ongoing assembly polls will be an important turning point with the saffron party on one side and secular and progressive parties on the other.

 

"We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and appeal to people to defeat the BJP in Jharkhand," the former Finance Minister said.

 

Tags: bjp, p chidambaram, jharkhand assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


