Telangana Assembly polls: Commoners not with K Chandrasekhar Rao, says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIRAM KARRI
Published Dec 6, 2018, 12:22 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Congress prez says there is anger against BJP; KCR, Modi chips of same block.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (S. Surender Reddy)
Hyderabad: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister. K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being “chips of the same block”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “KCR has made Telangana a replica, a microcosm of Modi’s India – motivated by hatred, aimed at constantly dividing people, putting them at cross purposes to retain power, destroy institutions, deviated from all norms of democracy, mutating the spirit and letter of the Constitution, monopolising power to benefit contractors, family and friends. Thankfully it the beginning of the end for the two dictatorially-minded friends.”

Refusing to comment on how the Congress will perform in the five states where elections are underway, Mr Gandhi said, “there is a strong anger against the BJP across India. People are facing severe problems on all fronts. Farmer distress, stagnant economy both in rural and urban pockets, no jobs, rising prices of petrol, cooking gas and food. Yet, the only thing Mr Modi has to offer are fancy schemes, gimmicky slogans and big marketing budgets, besides constantly trying to divert people’s attention from the real issues.”

 

Saying that Mr Rao lives in a proverbial ivory tower, Mr Gandhi said “KCR has lost connect he once had with the common man. He has no respect for difference of opinion, dissent, or being questioned. His nervousness is betrayed by the manner in which he is abusing people at public meetings.”

Refuting the allegations of the TRS that an alliance with the Telugu Desam led by AP Chief Minister N.  Chandrababu Naidu would give Andhra control over Telangna, Mr Gandhi, praising the political wisdom and understanding of the people of Telangana state, said, “The Congress led by Soniaji played a key role in establishing a separate state of Telangana. The people of Telangana know this very well. They trust the Congress to never let them down or make compromises with their future.” 

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


