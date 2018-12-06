search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP denied rath yatra permission in West Bengal, party to move court

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2018, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 8:05 pm IST
The BJP was scheduled to hold 3 'rath yatras' that will start from different parts and traverse all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.
Directing that the rally stands deferred till the next date of hearing on January 9, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty observed that the prayer of BJP for permission to hold the 'rath yarta' cannot be granted at this stage. (Photo: FIle)
 Directing that the rally stands deferred till the next date of hearing on January 9, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty observed that the prayer of BJP for permission to hold the 'rath yarta' cannot be granted at this stage. (Photo: FIle)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said it cannot give permission at this stage for the BJP rally in Coochbehar, scheduled to be flagged off by party president Amit Shah on Friday after the West Bengal government refused to allow the event on the grounds that it might cause communal tension.

The court directed that superintendents of police of all districts in West Bengal will file a report by December 21 to it on the holding of 'rath yatra' rallies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after hearing all the district presidents of the party. 

 

Directing that the rally stands deferred till the next date of hearing on January 9, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty observed that the prayer of BJP for permission to hold the 'rath yarta' cannot be granted at this stage.

The party plans to move a division bench of the court on Friday morning requesting a go-ahead to its rath yatra.

The BJP was scheduled to hold three 'rath yatras' that will start from different parts and traverse all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies. It had moved the court seeking a direction to the state government for giving permission for its rallies after its applications allegedly went unanswered.  

The BJP campaign was scheduled to begin from Cooch Behar district in the north on December 7, from Kakdwip in the South 24 Parganas district on December 9, and from the Tarapith temple in Birbhum district on December 14. 

State advocate general Kishore Dutta told the court that the Cooch Behar superintendent of police refused permission for the BJP president's rath yatra from Friday. The state government submitted that it might cause communal tension in the district. 

Dutta said the district has a history of communal issues and that there was information that some "communal provocators" and rowdy elements had become active there. The SP's refusal letter also noted that several top BJP leaders would come to Coochbehar, as also people from other states, stating that these may affect the communally sensitive district. 

The refusal of permission was an administrative decision in view of the ground situation, the AG said, adding that "details of apprehension" cannot be spelt out in open court due to their sensitive nature and he can submit these to the court in a sealed cover, if directed. 

The BJP told the court that it will hold peaceful rallies. Asked by the judge as to who will take responsibility if anything untoward happens, BJP counsel Anindya Mitra submitted that the party will hold a peaceful rally, but it was the duty of the state government to maintain law and order. 

Mitra submitted that the Constitution guarantees the right to hold political programmes. He said that assumption of untoward situation cannot be a ground for refusal. 

When the judge asked if he was agreeable to deferment, the BJP counsel answered in the negative and said that the party had started preparations for long and had approached the administration for permission in October. He submitted that "it is only now that they have refused permission after sitting on the applications for long." 

The advocate general also opposed the BJP filing a supplementary affidavit opposing the refusal of permission, saying it can either come with a fresh petition or an amendment to his petition. 

...
Tags: amit shah, calcutta high court, bjp rath yatra
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists to create pill that will allow people to eat without gaining weight

The new pill will target this gene and hence help people control their weight (Photo: AFP)
 

Man coughs up a part of his lung after being hospitalised

It was evident that his health was declining when the patient was admitted (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Niko Kovac not solely responsible for crisis at Bayern Munich: Lothar Matthaus

A fan favourite at the Allianz Arena during his playing days, the former Ballon d'Or winner made his admiration known for Dortmund who have taken the Bundesliga by storm under Lucien Favre. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

The Alpine White edition of Galaxy Note9 will be available in the 128GB memory variant for Rs 67,900 and Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue will be available in the 64GB memory variant for Rs 64,900.
 

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

Intended for people with less powerful Android devices and/or slower Internet connections, the app that offers the core features of Messenger, is still under 10MB making it fast to install and quick to start up.
 

9-yr-old boy overturns century-old ban on snowball fights in Colorado town

'Today's kids need reasons to play outside. Research suggests that a lack of exposure to the outdoors can lead to obesity, ADHD, anxiety, depression,' the 9-year-old said as he appeared before the town trustees. (Representational image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana people not ‘innocents’ to allow Naidu’s influence

Congress star campaigner Vijayashanti addresses a meeting in Manthani on Wednesday. (DC)

Veterans face tough competition in Nizamabad

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council and Congress MLA candidate in Kamareddy, Mr Mohammad Shabbir Ali is facing tough competition from TRS candidate Mr Gampa Govardhan.

Adilabad: Muslim organisations divided over support

Minister K.T. Rama Rao participates in road show as part election campaign at Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday. (DC)

Rohingyas get fake voter ids, names deleted

“In case if a Rohingya who is marked in the ASD list comes to cast his/her vote, they will be immediately taken into custody and a case will be registered against them under the provisions of Section 31 of the RP Act,” said the DEO.

Hyderabad: Candidates get high on booze, money

The candidates have started door-to-door campaign, during which some of them secretly distributed money and liquor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham