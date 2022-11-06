TD alleges ₹250 crore plan to assassinate Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday alleged that a ₹250 crore plan has been formulated for killing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

This is the reason why the popular film actor’s residence in Hyderabad had been recced, the TD leader, who is also a former MLA, stated.

Addressing media here, Umamaheswara Rao demanded a transparent probe into the conspiracy to neutralise Pawan Kalyan. He wondered whether all opposition party leaders will be executed if they question ruling YSRC leaders.

The TD politburo member went on to accuse Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of attacking people who oppose him or question his corrupt practices. He said in the name of road widening, houses of people in Ippatam of Guntur district had been demolished just because they had offered their land to Pawan Kalyan for holding his party’s formation day.

Umamaheswara Rao deplored that houses were not spared even though many pregnant women fell at the feet of officials drafted for the demolition.

He called upon political party leaders, intellectuals and others to come out on roads to condemn the atrocities being committed by ruling YSRC leaders.