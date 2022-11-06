  
Nation Politics 06 Nov 2022 Stones thrown from t ...
Nation, Politics

Stones thrown from tall buildings on Naidu, say police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 6, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (DC)
 Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police on Saturday constituted special investigation teams (SITs) to probe the stone-pelting at TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nandigama.

According to a preliminary probe, the police said that the stones were thrown from atop tall buildings near the site of the incident, originally earmarked for showering the procession with flowers.

Police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata said that the SITs will work under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gunni.

Tata said that the police are investigating a wide array of possibilities, in and around the scene of the incident and questioning suspicious persons in the vicinity. He assured of stringent action against those responsible for the attack.

The top cop said that after the Nandigama programme and the subsequent attack, Naidu conducted a roadshow and public meeting at Jaggayyapet, and that the same went off peacefully, without an untoward incident.

He said that the police deployed teams from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Jaggayyapet for ensuring the TD chief’s safety.

Further, Tata said that the police are in touch with Naidu’s security personnel to solve the case soon.

Meanwhile, TD’s Nandigama incharge Tangirala Sowmya, a former MLA, lodged a police complaint alleging a conspiracy to carry out a “severe attack” on Naidu. She said that there was a political conspiracy behind the stone-pelting incident and sought strict action against the culprits.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, special investigation team (sit)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The TTD relaunched offline issue of free slotted sarva darshan (SSD) (Twitter/@TTDevasthanams)

Free offline Tirumala darshan tickets available in Tirupati

These lightweight vehicles skid off the road when they drive on to the drying crops, whether paddy, maize or any other crop.(Representational Image: PTI)

Farmers drying crops on NH 44 causing accidents

The TD politburo member went on to accuse Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of attacking people who oppose him or question his corrupt practices. He said in the name of road widening, houses of people in Ippatam of Guntur district had been demolished just because they had offered their land to Pawan Kalyan for holding his party’s formation day. — Representational Image/DC

TD alleges ₹250 crore plan to kill PK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (DC Image)

Modi and KCR only favour their elite buddies: Rahul



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong fields MP Amee Yagnik from Ghatlodia, currently held by CM Bhupendra Patel

Of the 43 seats for which the Congress has declared its candidates, the party currently holds only one - Jhalod (ST) constituency in Dahod district. (Representational Image/PTI)

BJP plans Modi’s public meeting at Ramagundam on Nov. 12

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaks during a meeting on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define Himachal's development over next 25 years: Modi

Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF 2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->