Stones thrown from tall buildings on Naidu, say police

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police on Saturday constituted special investigation teams (SITs) to probe the stone-pelting at TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nandigama.

According to a preliminary probe, the police said that the stones were thrown from atop tall buildings near the site of the incident, originally earmarked for showering the procession with flowers.

Police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata said that the SITs will work under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gunni.

Tata said that the police are investigating a wide array of possibilities, in and around the scene of the incident and questioning suspicious persons in the vicinity. He assured of stringent action against those responsible for the attack.

The top cop said that after the Nandigama programme and the subsequent attack, Naidu conducted a roadshow and public meeting at Jaggayyapet, and that the same went off peacefully, without an untoward incident.

He said that the police deployed teams from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Jaggayyapet for ensuring the TD chief’s safety.

Further, Tata said that the police are in touch with Naidu’s security personnel to solve the case soon.

Meanwhile, TD’s Nandigama incharge Tangirala Sowmya, a former MLA, lodged a police complaint alleging a conspiracy to carry out a “severe attack” on Naidu. She said that there was a political conspiracy behind the stone-pelting incident and sought strict action against the culprits.