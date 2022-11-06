  
Nation, Politics

Rahul cooks ‘bongu chicken’ along with adivasi women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Nov 6, 2022, 2:19 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 2:19 am IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (DC)
 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (DC)

JOGIPET (SANGAREDDY): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi prepared the popular ‘bamboo chicken’ along with Adivasi women who had come from Bhadrachalam participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Andhole constituency. Bamboo chicken, popular as ‘bongu chicken’, blends country and broiler chicken pieces in a piece of bamboo.

Taking the Adivasi women by surprise, Rahul mixed chilli, salt, turmeric and other ingredients into the chicken pieces and stuffed them into two bamboo sticks and roasted them on a burning charcoal.

The event was held at Danampalli in Jogipet mandal, according to Mulugu MLA Dr Seethakka. Later, the women served food in ‘moduga’ leaves to the Congress leader.

Nobody was allowed inside when he was preparing bamboo chicken. The previous time he had tried his hand at cooking, in January last year in Tamil Nadu, the video of the event had gone viral.

Kondru Sudharani, Sheelam Durga, Korasa Lalitha,  Payam  Bhadhramma, Ganne Boyina Srinu of Bhadrachalam prepared the special dishes, including bamboo chicken, ragi java, pacha koora and boddu koora pappu.

Sudharani said it was a rare opportunity for them to cook special dishes with Rahul, who thoroughly enjoyed the preparation. She said Rahul found the thota koora and adivasis’ traditional dishes ‘tasty’.

Another Adivasi woman, Payam Bhadramma, said Rahul Gandhi had asked them to come to his home in Delhi and cook the same dishes along with other new dishes.

Along with TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi also tried his hand at making pots in Andhole.

Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana


