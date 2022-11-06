TRS widens lead over BJP in Munugode bypoll after neck to neck fight

The TRS has taken lead over the BJP when six rounds of the counting of votes completed in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency. Earlier, the BJP was leading in the areas where TRS ministers Prashant Reddy, Srinivas Goud, and Malla Reddy were in-charge.

First round: TRS - 6418, BJP - 5126, Congress - 2100

Second round: TRS - 7781, BJP - 8622, Congress - 1537

Third round: TRS - 7010, BJP - 7426, Congress - 1532