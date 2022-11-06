TRS widens lead over BJP in Munugode bypoll after neck to neck fight

10.31 AM: 5th round of counting started
11 AM: After four rounds TRS - 26,443. BJP - 25,728, Congress - 7380
11.19 AM: Don't trust TV speculations on leads, follow only official EC updates - official statement
11.23 AM: BJP criticises slow updates, Union minister G Kishan Reddy lodges protest with CEO Vikas Raj
11.24 AM: BJP says EC is slowing in updating rounds when the party is leading
Minor lead for TRS in ongoing 5th round of counting
11.39 AM: BJP putting unfair pressure on officials, says TRS minister Jagdeesh Reddy, seeks fair closure to counting
11.41 AM: BJP leaders strongly protest delay in updates. Bandi Sanjay, D.K Aruna, M. Raghunandan and Etala Rajender increase chorus
11.44 AM: TRS reportedly gets edge in fifth round also
11.50 AM: After five rounds TRS - 32,405, BJP - 30,975, Congress - 10,055
12.09 PM: Counting process totally fair and transparent, says CEO Vikas Raj.
12.10 PM: BJP candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy demands recount for 4th round
12.10 PM: Sixth round counting begins, TRS has slight edge
12.30 PM: TRS gets 2,162 votes lead over the BJP in the sixth round
1.05 PM: After six rounds of counting, TRS - 38521, BJP - 36352, Congress - 11,894
1.10 PM: TRS is confident of victory in Munugode bypoll, says TRS Dasoju SravanSravan
1.10 PM: BJP legislator Raghunandan Rao blames inexperienced staff for the delay in counting of votes
1.14 PM: TRS blames election observers for the delay in counting
1.14 PM: Votes will be counted in 15 rounds. Six round completed
1.30 PM: Seventh round of counting begins
1.30 PM: Seventh round, TRS - 7189, BJP - 6803
1.40 PM: BJP leads in Palivela village, where chief minister KCR oversaw the campaign
1.50 PM: 9th and 10th round crucial for TRS as BJP expects good performance in Chanduru
2 PM: Update after eighth round of counting, TRS - 55,243, BJP - 49,339, Congress 11,689
2.30 PM: TRS leads with 3925 votes after ninth round
2.32 PM: Ninth round update: TRS 59,831, BJP 55908, and Congress 14,598
2.50 PM: TRS leads in the 10th round with 450 votes
2.55 PM: Update after tenth round of counting, TRS - 67,330, BJP - 62923, Congress 14,596. TRS gets a lead of 4,416 votes.
3.10 PM: TRS leads in the 11th round of counting.
3.10 PM: Update after 11th round: TRS 74,564, BJP 68800 and Congress 16280. TRS leads with 5,800 votes.
3.12 PM: Festivities begin in TRS head office in Hyderabad.
3.30 PM: TRS leads in 12th round of counting.
3.50 PM: TRS gets 7,440 votes in 12th round, BJP 5,398. Three more rounds to be counted. TRS remains hopeful of majority in the remaining three rounds.
TRS leaders head to TRS Bhavan for celebration, KTR likely to address media shortly.
The TRS has taken lead over the BJP when six rounds of the counting of votes completed in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency. Earlier, the BJP was leading in the areas where TRS ministers Prashant Reddy, Srinivas Goud, and Malla Reddy were in-charge.
First round: TRS - 6418, BJP - 5126, Congress - 2100
Second round: TRS - 7781, BJP - 8622, Congress - 1537
Third round: TRS - 7010, BJP - 7426, Congress - 1532...