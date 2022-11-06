  
Nation Politics 06 Nov 2022 Modi and KCR only fa ...
Nation, Politics

Modi and KCR only favour their elite buddies: Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 6, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (DC Image)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (DC Image)

PEDDAPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Bharat Jodo Yatra was aimed to free India from the shackles of unemployment, inflation and the hatred spread by the RSS and the BJP.

“Every youngster complained about unemployment during my yatra and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for destroying job opportunities. I heard the pathetic tales of farmers, youth, workers and others,” Rahul Gandhi said at Peddapur crossroads in Medak district.

Resuming the walkathon on Saturday after a day’s rest, the Congress MP said that unemployment and price rise had been increasing at an alarming pace since 2014. The sorry situation is unprecedented, he said.

The farming sector, small scale industries and petty businessmen provide many jobs, but demonetisation and a fake GST destroyed all those employment sources, he said. Rao ignored creation of employment and concentrated on land deals through Dharani portal, he criticised.

‘I get to meet many people and no one seems to be happy in Telangana. All sections are having one problem or the others’ he said.

The Modi government is privatising all PSUs. This will not be for the benefit of the people but for his chosen elite sections, he said, adding that Rao is emulating Modi in this regard.

A progressive farmer, Nagi Reddy, told the Congress leader that they would earlier would get 100 per cent subsidy on drip irrigation but now they have to pay more for urea, potash and other agricultural material.

“We are not getting any support from the Union and state governments,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that Rao and the state agriculture minister should learn from Nagi Reddy and listen to the problems of farmers and come to their aid.

“I met a lot of people like Nagi Reddy during the yatra,” he said.

Senior party leaders from the state A. Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, T. Jeevan Reddy, C. Damodar Rajanarsimha and Mohd. Shabbir Ali, were present.

 

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress leader rahul gandhi, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The TTD relaunched offline issue of free slotted sarva darshan (SSD) (Twitter/@TTDevasthanams)

Free offline Tirumala darshan tickets available in Tirupati

These lightweight vehicles skid off the road when they drive on to the drying crops, whether paddy, maize or any other crop.(Representational Image: PTI)

Farmers drying crops on NH 44 causing accidents

The TD politburo member went on to accuse Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of attacking people who oppose him or question his corrupt practices. He said in the name of road widening, houses of people in Ippatam of Guntur district had been demolished just because they had offered their land to Pawan Kalyan for holding his party’s formation day. — Representational Image/DC

TD alleges ₹250 crore plan to kill PK

Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (DC)

Stones thrown from tall buildings on Naidu, say police



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong fields MP Amee Yagnik from Ghatlodia, currently held by CM Bhupendra Patel

Of the 43 seats for which the Congress has declared its candidates, the party currently holds only one - Jhalod (ST) constituency in Dahod district. (Representational Image/PTI)

BJP plans Modi’s public meeting at Ramagundam on Nov. 12

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaks during a meeting on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define Himachal's development over next 25 years: Modi

Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF 2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->