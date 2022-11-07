  
 BREAKING !  :  10.31: 5th round counting ahead in Munugode
 
Nation Politics 06 Nov 2022 I have put up a good ...
Nation, Politics

I have put up a good fight despite TRS, BJP manipulations: Sravanthi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Nov 7, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Updated Nov 7, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Palvai Sravanthi, along with several other senior party leaders. — DC Image
 Palvai Sravanthi, along with several other senior party leaders. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi put up a good fight while facing tough challenges from the TRS and the BJP, which had deployed all their ‘resources’ at Munugode.  

Given the way various factors at play in the constituency, the Congress leader was able to get nearly 24,000 votes in the byelection. In 2014, while contesting as independent she had secured 27,441 (16 per cent share) votes.

“From the beginning I had maintained that the byelection is being driven by money, official machinery and liquor. The TRS and BJP deployed all their resources. It definitely was not a fair election,” Sravanthi told ‘Deccan Chronicle’.

According to her, the fake news which went viral on the day of polling of her purportedly meeting K. Chandrashekar Rao had an adverse impact. “By the time we refuted the claims, the damage was done. Many traditional voters of the Congress were ‘bought’ and there was backstabbing within. I faced different kinds of challenges, but it's a moral victory,” she added.

With the experience she had as a campaign manager since 1999, when her father Palvai Govardhan Reddy was contesting from the constituency, Sravanthi started her campaign as early as in September and covered 140 of the 156 villages in the constituency. Her style of campaign and door-to-door visits attracted women. In hindsight, her presence and the response she was getting drew the ire of her opponents.

Incidentally, even as the election date was drawing near, the party’s state leadership's focus shifted to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Most of the mandal incharges in Munugode were given additional responsibilities of managing the yatra. The star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy also played spoilsport by staying away.

...
Tags: palvai sravanthi reddy, munugode assembly, munugode assembly by-elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

TRS wins high-voltage Munugode bypoll after neck-and-neck fight

Latest From Nation

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that people voted for Congress party in Munugode to save the democracy in spite of financial temptations by the TRS and BJP. This defeat of the Congress will lay the foundation for Congress resurgence in the 2023 general elections, he said. — DC File Image

Congress staring at doomsday, says BJP

Vujjini Narayana Rao was CPI MLA in 1985, 1989, and 1994 and Palla Venkat Reddy in 2004. Narayana Rao's son Vujjini Yadagiri Rao was elected MLA from Munugode in 2009. — DC Image

Left parties played a key role in TRS triumph

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said party leader Rahul Gandhi had emerged as a tall leader during the crisis created by divisive forces — DC Image

Rahul is hope for India, says Revanth

Pending bills prior to December 2020 will be issued separately and without levying interest and penalty for arrears as on November 30, 2020. — DC File Image

Users don’t join plan, don’t pay water bills



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Munugode verdict 'a slap on the face of Modi and Shah', says KTR

K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

BJP wins four out of seven seats in November 3 bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will implement UCC in Himachal if returns to power again in state, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->