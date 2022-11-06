  
 BREAKING !  :  10.31: 5th round counting ahead in Munugode
 
Nation Politics 06 Nov 2022 Congress remained de ...
Nation, Politics

Congress remained dedicated: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 6, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Stating that victory and defeat was common in politics, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said that rather than focusing on the end result it was important to see how dedicated one was towards the work that had to be done.

Reacting to the results on Twitter, Revanth Reddy, who is with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said, “Win or loss is normal in politics. It is important to be dedicated towards your work rather than expecting results. I express my gratitude to every party worker and leader who worked with dedication without submitting to the lures in the Munugode.”

Tags: a. revanth reddy, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana


