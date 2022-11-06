Congress remained dedicated: Revanth

Hyderabad: Stating that victory and defeat was common in politics, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said that rather than focusing on the end result it was important to see how dedicated one was towards the work that had to be done.

Reacting to the results on Twitter, Revanth Reddy, who is with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said, “Win or loss is normal in politics. It is important to be dedicated towards your work rather than expecting results. I express my gratitude to every party worker and leader who worked with dedication without submitting to the lures in the Munugode.”