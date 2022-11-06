  
BJP wins four out of seven seats in November 3 bypolls

Published Nov 6, 2022, 7:58 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday won three seats in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while the RJD retained the Mokama assembly seat in the bypolls to seven assembly constituencies in six states held on November 3.

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai, while the TRS won in Munugodu in Telangana.

UTTAR PRADESH: 1 SEAT

The BJP retained the Gola Gokarannath assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh with its candidate Aman Giri defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate by over 34,000 votes. The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. After winning the elections, Giri said he would fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri and ensure development of the constituency.

HARYANA: 1 SEAT

The BJP also won Adampur in Haryana with its candidate Bhavya Bishnoi defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of around 16,000 votes. With the win, former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family has maintained its winning streak in the assembly segment. Bhavya is Bhajan Lal's grandson.

The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once, and younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi on four occasions. The by-election was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

BIHAR: 2 SEATS

In Bihar, RJD candidate Neelam Devi won the Mokama seat by more than 16,000 votes. The by-poll was necessitated after the disqualification of her husband MLA Anant Kumar Singh.
The BJP retained the Gopalganj assembly seat with its candidate Kusum Devi, wife of MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polling 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243.
Bihar saw the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP.

The BJP contested from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies.
In neighbouring Odisha's Dhamnagar, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj widened his lead to 4,845 votes over his BJD rival Abanti Das.
According to the EC, Suraj secured 45,321 votes after the 10th round of counting, while Das bagged 40,476. Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 1,895 votes.

TELANGANA: 1 SEAT

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday had a slender    lead over the BJP after six rounds of counting of votes in the by-poll to Munugode Assembly segment.
According to trends, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy    cumulatively polled 38,521 votes, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy secured 36,352 votes. Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi got only 12,025 votes.

MAHARASHTRA: 1 SEAT
In Mumbai, Latke won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat which was necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke's husband Ramesh Latke in May.

ODISHA: 1 SEAT

The BJP retained the Dhamnagar assembly seat of Odisha in a bypoll, defeating the ruling BJD by a margin of 9,881, an Election Commission official said.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi in September. Sethi's son Suryabanshi Suraj, who was the party's candidate, secured 80,351 votes, while BJD's Abanti Das bagged 70,470 votes, the official said.

