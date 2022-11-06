  
Nation, Politics

BJP will implement UCC in Himachal if returns to power again in state, says Shah

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 6, 2022, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 7:36 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)

JASWAN-PRAGPUR (HP): Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing his second election rally of the day here, the BJP leader also promised to look into irregularities in the salary system of government employees if voted back to power.

“If you elect the Jai Ram Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that,” he said.

Apart from implementing the UCC, the BJP in its election manifesto for the hill state has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for various segments.

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift them two-wheelers. “She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening,” the home minister said.

During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

He also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the people of Himachal Pradesh will not believe in that party's poll guarantees. The home minister has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, which is going to polls on November 12.

