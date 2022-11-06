  
 BREAKING !  :  10.31: 5th round counting ahead in Munugode
 LIVE !  :  TRS leads in Munugode bypoll TRS widens lead over BJP in Munugode bypoll after neck to neck fight
 
Nation Politics 06 Nov 2022 Bihar bypolls: RJD t ...
Nation, Politics

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 6, 2022, 10:43 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 10:43 am IST
The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)
 The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)

Patna: The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting, with BJP nominees found trailing, Election Commission trends revealed.

In Mokama, Neelam Devi garnered 4,159 votes after the first round, and BJP's Sonam Devi 3,508 votes.

Mohan Gupta of the RJD is leading in Gopalganj with 2,713 votes. He is followed by Kusum Devi of the BJP with 1,798 votes.

Of the 6.10 lakh voters -- Gopalganj (3.31 lakh) and Mokama (2.70 lakh)  52.3 per cent had exercised their franchise in the two seats on November 3, he said.

A total of 619 polling booths were set up in the two constituencies.

Fifteen candidates are in the fray -- nine in Gopalganj and six in Mokama.

This is the first electoral face-off between the ruling Grand Alliance (GA) and the opposition BJP in Bihar after the change of government in August this year, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party JD-U snapped ties with the saffron party and aligned with Lalu Prasad's RJD-led coalition, comprising Congress and other parties, to form a new government.

The Mokama seat fell vacant following the disqualification of RJD MLA Anant Singh after his conviction in an Arms Act case, while the by-election in Gopalganj was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

BJP leader Kusum Devi, wife of the deceased MLA, is pitted against RJD's Mohan Gupta in Gopalganj. In Mokama, BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD's Neelam Devi, the wife of Anant Singh.

Mokama has been the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets. Singh fought as an RJD candidate in the 2020 elections and retained the seat. But he was disqualified from the assembly following his conviction in the criminal case. 

...
Tags: assembly bypoll, rashtriya janata dal (rjd), bihar assembly bypoll
Location: India, Bihar


Latest From Nation

The BJP has taken an early lead in four seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar, while the ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in Telangana's Munugode (ANI)

Bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TRS in Munugode after initial rounds of counting

Karnataka BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai (Twitter)

BJP pressing firepower in 60-odd seats where it's weak in poll-bound Karnataka

10.31: 5th round counting ahead in Munugode

GVL (in picture) said as a person striving for the development of Visakhapatnam, he demanded an apology from YSRC leaders for their rude and undemocratic behaviour towards Gankala Kavita Yadav. — DC Image

GVL condemns suspension of BJP corporator



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bring BJP back to power in Himachal, appeals PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporter during his visit to Solan. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF 2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM

AAP names former journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate in Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi cheif minister, Arvind Kejriwal greets Isudan Gadhvi after he was named as party’s chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad on November 4, 2022. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march. (Twitter/@revanth_anumula)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->