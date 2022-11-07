Bharath Jodo yatra Alladurg in Medak district, to Mahavdev Pally

HYDERABAD: The warm reception that has marked Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana continued on Sunday when he set off from Alladurg in Medak district on Sunday in what was the penultimate day of the walkathon in the state.

A paraglider, cheering supporters, volunteers carrying a National Flag that was several metres long, workers, activists, farmers, political leaders — marked the yatra on Sunday.

During the lunch break, Rahul interacted with leaders of various organisations and received their representations.

The yatra ended at Nizampet, Narayankhed with a street corner meeting at the underpass Mahavdevpally.

Social activist and founder of Jai Kisan Andolan, Yogendra Yadav, explained, “This is an attempt to the change people’s mindset and is not aimed at mustering electoral arithmetic. Each government institution has become a handmaid of the ruling party. The best way to highlight this is to hit the streets and educate the masses.”

He added, “I have nothing to do with the Congress but this move will have its impact and comes across as a ray of hope for the country. The walkathon has given reassurance to the people who were lamenting that there was no alternative to the political system that has been created. Within a span of two months, the yatra has awakened the people.”

Vidur Chaula, a yatri from Hyderabad, who met Rahul, said, “I explained about how the education system has become a commercial tool in the hands of the promoters who are minting money. Quality education is beyond the reach of the economically backward sections. I have urged the Congress leader to crusade for reforms in the system.”