AP's Ippatam village takes political centre stage

A visit by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, whose convoy was stopped by police en route, served to increase the political temperature, as the actor-turned-politician undertook a march to the village and consoled the people whose houses were demolished. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: A quaint village, with a population of 4,120 and a house count of 1,277, Ippatam in Tadepalle mandal of Guntur district is turning into a hotspot of politics after a public outcry over the demolition of houses on Friday to widen roads.

A visit by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, whose convoy was stopped by police en route, served to increase the political temperature, as the actor-turned-politician undertook a march to the village and consoled the people whose houses were demolished.

Residents of the village, meanwhile, demanded that Pawan Kalyan fulfil his promise to donate Rs 50 lakh for the development of the village, announced on the party’s formation day on March 14 at an event held in the village.

Meanwhile, officials said that no house was demolished for road widening, with only structures, such as compound walls and toilets that were encroaching on government land razed. In all, the structures of 52 houses were demolished.

Jana Sena leaders claimed a political conspiracy, alleging that the government was targeting its supporters, on whose fields the party had held its programme in March this year.

Ippatam locals S. Penchalaiah, B. Ramulu, Veeranki Baji and Brahma Reddy, said that around 15 acres were given to Jana Sena for its programme earlier this year, by three landowners.

They also said that many people voluntarily removed the structures after notices were repeatedly served in this regard since February 2022, even before the Jana Sena programme was held.

Villagers said that the road widening was in their interest, as it would serve to increase their land value. They also said that most structures were of YSRC supporters, and not of Jana Sena, as claimed by the party.

They said that while supporters of different parties get along in the village, Pawan Kalyan’s visit may serve to deepen their political differences and create problems among the inhabitants.