Nation Politics 06 Nov 2021 Naidu urges SEC to p ...
Nation, Politics

Naidu urges SEC to provide security for TD contestants in municipal polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 6, 2021, 9:58 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 10:11 am IST
Chandrababu said it came to his notice that YSRC goons, led by Muni Swamy, attacked Venkatesh around 12 noon
After snatching his nomination papers, the YSRC goons rained blows on Venkatesh and tore his nomination papers. They threw Venkatesh on the roadside, outside the nomination centre. When some of his followers tried to intervene, the miscreants also tried to attack them. The attackers fled after leaving Venkatesh in an unconscious state. — DC Image
 After snatching his nomination papers, the YSRC goons rained blows on Venkatesh and tore his nomination papers. They threw Venkatesh on the roadside, outside the nomination centre. When some of his followers tried to intervene, the miscreants also tried to attack them. The attackers fled after leaving Venkatesh in an unconscious state. — DC Image

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday shot off a letter to the State Election Commissioner seeking security for contestants in the municipal elections.

He alleged that a group of YSR Congress activists waylaid and manhandled TDP's nominee Dr. V. Venkatesh of Kuppam when he was going to file nomination papers for the 14th ward in Kuppam municipality on Friday.

 

He said it came to his notice that YSRC goons, led by Muni Swamy, attacked Venkatesh at around 12 pm. The group of 25-30 persons waylaid the TDP candidate at the nomination centre in MFC College.

“After snatching his nomination papers, the YSRC goons rained blows on Venkatesh and tore his nomination papers. They threw Venkatesh on the roadside, outside the nomination centre. When some of his followers tried to intervene, the miscreants also tried to attack them. The attackers fled after leaving Venkatesh in an unconscious state”, Naidu alleged in his letter.

 

Urging the state election commissioner to take action against the culprits responsible for the attack, Naidu sought security to the contestants in accordance with the High Court’s November 2 order to provide security to candidates in the ensuing elections.

...
Tags: naidu seeks protection to td candidates, municipal polls andhra pradesh, td candidate attacked kuppam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 06 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of the outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, on Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India adds 10,929 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

Dr G. Chinna Reddy (Twitter)

Congress constitutes disciplinary action committee for Telangana

Morning haze and smog envelops the skyline in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Air quality deteriorates in many parts in north and central India after Diwali

All the deceased, farm labourers from Koppala Banda village in Garladinne mandal, were on their way to harvest cotton at Peddavadugur. A group of 14 labourers, mostly women from Koppalabanda village in Garladinne mandal, had hired the autorickshaw to go to the fields about 20 kilometres from the village. — Representational image/DC

Six women labourers killed in road mishap



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)

Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics, says Mamata

West Bengal CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee flashes victory sign with Tennis veteran Leander Paes as he joins the party, in Panaji. Party MP Derek O'Brien is also seen. (PTI)

Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces formation of new political party

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->