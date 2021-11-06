Nation Politics 06 Nov 2021 Massive awareness ca ...
Massive awareness campaign on welfare schemes on anvil in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 6, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
Chief secretary to the government (planning), G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar issued an order to distribute two types of brochures to every house
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to launch a door-to-door massive awareness campaign by distributing brochures on the government's welfare schemes in the second year of the YSRC regime. Chief secretary to the government (planning), G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar issued an order to distribute two types of brochures to every house. Brochure-1 will inform the people about ‘Rendo Yeta Icchinamatake Pedda Peeta-Jagananna Manifesto’ and Brochure-2 is about ‘Samkshema Santhakam Rendo Yeta Icchinamatake Pedda Peeta’.

In the order, Vijay Kumar informed that the printing work of brochures had been completed and material was being dispatched to all districts. The brochures will be delivered at the RDO offices which will be distributed to every house as per the communicated plan. He instructed the divisional officers in the districts to see that the brochures distribution drive was completed successfully.

 

The officials informed that the first brochure contained six pages and second one 16 pages with all details of welfare schemes by the government amidst Covid-19 crisis. They said village and ward volunteers would distribute these brochures to every house.

The YSRC leaders stated that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented several welfare schemes since he assumed office. They said that the government had released the annual welfare calendar and was implementing welfare schemes uninterruptedly to all eligible beneficiaries.

The YSRC leaders said the Jagan government had implemented Jagananna Vidya Devena, Jagananna Vasati Devena, YSR zero-interest loans to DWACRA women, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Gorumuddha, nine hours of quality free electricity to farmers, the Dr YSR Arogyasri, the Dr YSR Arogya Aasara and the YSR Pension Kanuka in April month.

 

YSR free crop insurance, the first phase of the YSR Rythu Bharosa, the Matsyakara Bharosa and other regular schemes in May. In June, YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, in July second phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, the YSR Kapu Nestham and the YSR Vahana Mitra were implemented.

In August, the zero Interest loans to farmers, industrial subsidies to MSMEs and spinning mills, the YSR Nethanna Nestham and the payments to Agrigold victims were implemented. In September, YSR Aasara and other regular schemes and in October, the second phase of the YSR Rythu Bharosa, the Jagananna Chedodu, the Jagananna Thodu and other regular schemes were implemented.

 

The YSR EBC Nestham and other regular schemes have been scheduled for this month. The second phase of the Jagananna Vasati Deevena and the third phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, the YSR Law Nestham and other regular schemes are scheduled for December.

In January, 2022, the third Phase of YSR Rytu Bharosa, the Jagananna Amma Vodi, the increase of YSR pension amount to 2,500 and other regular schemes are scheduled and in February, the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and other regular schemes would be implemented.

The YSRC leaders said the Opposition was conducting a false and negative campaign against the YSRC government. They stated that at least two to four welfare schemes have benefited every eligible family and hence the campaign would bring awareness among people about the dedication and commitment of the Jagan government.

 

