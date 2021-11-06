Nation Politics 06 Nov 2021 By-poll scare haunts ...
Nation, Politics

By-poll scare haunts TRS MLAs, after loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 6, 2021, 1:25 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Incumbent legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh faces the threat of disqualification over his German citizenship
Chennamaneni Ramesh. (Photo: Facebook)
 Chennamaneni Ramesh. (Photo: Facebook)

HYDERABAD: The bypoll scare continues to haunt TRS legislators even as the ruling party is yet to recover from the Huzurabad shocker dealt by the BJP.

TRS MLA from Achampet Assembly constituency Guvvala Balaraju has come under severe attack on social media platforms for his U-turn after earlier stating that he would resign if BJP candidate Etala Rajendar retained the seat.

 

The MLA’s mobile phone is being flooded with hundreds of calls with almost everyone demanding him to honour his word and tender resignation now that Rajendar had emerged the victor.

This has led to heated arguments between the dumbfounded Balaraju and the callers, the audio clips of which have gone viral on social media platforms.  In a last-ditch defence Balaraju is maintaining that he need not resign as BJP leaders G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and D. Aravind had not.

Some of the callers are ridiculing Balaraju for trying to drag BJP leaders into the issue when none of them had been a party to the resignation challenge. Lost for explanations, the MLA has finally switched off his phone.

 

This being so, reports of an imminent byelection to the Vemulawada Assembly seat has become a nightmarish development for TRS leaders.

Incumbent legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh faces the threat of disqualification over his German citizenship. Reportedly the case, which is pending in High Court, reached its final stage after the Union home ministry submitted an affidavit that Ramesh possesses dual citizenship.

State BJP leaders are already making statements that they are gearing up for Vemulawada by-poll, where, they affirm, they would repeat the Dubbak and Huzurabad successes.

 

Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao said the party has initiated preparatory meetings as they are confident that Ramesh would be disqualified anytime soon.

...
Tags: vemulawada mla chennamaneni ramesh babu, guvvala balaraju, bjp leader etala rajendar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

City police stumbled on this racket that has been operating for the past few months in Peruru, Thanapalli and Chiguruvada besides areas close to the national highway between Tiruchanoor and Chandragiri. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Tirupati: Extortion gang targets lovers in secluded places

Graphic display of Tunnel Aquarium coming up at Thotlakonda beach in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

APTDC to invite tenders for Vizag aquarium soon

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association is also deeply concerned over the fate of petrol pumps on state borders. Representational Image. (ANI)

Telangana govt under pressure to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

On the last day of nominations, candidates from YSRC and TD filed papers for all wards while the BJP and the Jana Sena in a few places. Representational image. (PTI)

Municipal polls: Ward volunteer quits post to contest as TD candidate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)

Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics, says Mamata

West Bengal CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee flashes victory sign with Tennis veteran Leander Paes as he joins the party, in Panaji. Party MP Derek O'Brien is also seen. (PTI)

Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces formation of new political party

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->