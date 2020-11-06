The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 06 Nov 2020 Amaravati land scam: ...
Nation, Politics

Amaravati land scam: SC issues notices to TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah, others

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 6, 2020, 5:55 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2020, 12:38 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh government faults High Court for staying probe into scam by special investigation team
Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex in Amaravati
 Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex in Amaravati

Vijayawada:  The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to senior Telugu Desam leader Varla Ramaiah and other respondents in a case pertaining to probing the alleged land scam in Amaravati capital area.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was dealing with a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the state government against a High Court order staying probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into land transactions carried out by several TD leaders and persons close to them allegedly with prior knowledge of location the state’s capital.

 

Representing the state government, senior advocate Dushyant Dave described the HC order "extraordinary" which he said stopped the entire investigation into allegations of fraudulent practices and abuse of power. “It is impossible for a High Court to interfere at a pre-investigation stage and stay all proceedings. A busybody of TD moves the HC and talks about its image and the petition is admitted,” he pointed out.

Dave argued that the HC should not have exercised such broad powers as it is also bound by the laws declared by the apex court. “They (HC) don't have extraordinary powers to pass any order as they like. They interdicted a probe and even registration of a case. Can this be allowed? Is this how a high court can function?" He also wondered how people who are not affected by the probe filed petitions invoking Article 226 and HC entertained it.

 

At one stage, Justice Bhushan sought to know if the present government wanted to probe into every decision taken by the previous government. The state government, however, clarified that the review is with regard to such decisions which led to looting of public exchequer by people in power at that time. He also submitted to the court that the government had no ill intentions behind the probe.
 

...
Tags: amaravati land scam, andhra pradesh high court amaravati land scam, amaravati land scam supreme court, amaravati land scam notices to telugu desam varla ramaiah
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

So far, 310 people have been selected for the post of part-time priests in the Travancore Devaswom Board from the rank list, published in 2017.

Kerala's Travancore Devaswom Board to appoint ST priest

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by coronavirus.

Karnataka to ban use of firecrackers this Deepavali

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

5 years were not enough for BJP to drive out Mughals from Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Youth in Odisha’s Ganjam district carrying body of his mother on shoulders as authorities did not provide hearse van.

Odisha youth carries mother’s body on shoulders for 2km as hospital denies hearse van



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in West Bengal, eyes 200 seats for BJP in 2021

Bankura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP Bengal unit workers, in Bankura district, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Nitish Kumar triggers political storm in Bihar, says 2020 polls will be his last

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Fates of Tejashwi, Tej Pratap sealed as Bihar records 53% voting in second phase

Patna: Security personnel and polling officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to deposit at a strong room after the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A year after Lok Sabha debacle, Congress starts process to elect new president

File photo of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Hurriyat Conference calls for one-day shutdown against J-K land amendments

Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Ghani Bhat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham