Why new proposals, stick to what was discussed before polls: Sena's Raut to BJP

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2019, 10:24 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 10:24 am IST
Raut said, 'We will not be responsible for it. Those conspiring to do this are insulting the people's mandate.'
Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Raut told reporters here that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it. (Photo: ANI)
 Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Raut told reporters here that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed there was a "consensus" between the BJP and his party before the Maharashtra Assembly elections on sharing the chief minister's post.

Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Raut told reporters here that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it. To a question on when there would be a consensus on the chief minister's post, the Rajya Sabha member said, "There was a consensus on the post before elections." Ruling out any new proposal for government formation, Raut reiterated that the Shiv Sena expects implementation of what was decided and agreed upon before the elections.

 

"Why waste time on new proposals. We want a discussion on what was agreed upon earlier. No new proposal has been received or sent," he said. On the possibility of imposition of President's rule in the state, Raut said, "We will not be responsible for it. Those conspiring to do this are insulting the people's mandate."

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of the chief minister's post and ministerial portfolios in new government, even 13 days after the Assembly poll verdict handed them enough seats to cobble up a coalition government. They won 161 seats together in the 288-member House, much above the halfway mark of 145.

 

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government's efforts last time were thwarted by the poor numbers in the Upper House. (Photo: File)

'We will not miss the bus again, next wave of reforms soon,' says Sitharaman

Prohibitory orders are already in place and no celebration or mourning with respect to the judgement will be allowed in the city, which witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, he said. (Representational Image)

Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of Ayodhya case verdict

A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle. (Representational Image)

Cyclone Maha intensifies, to cross Gujarat coast today; Navy, NDRF on alert

Sources said these alleged 'benami' assets were purchased by VK Sasikala by using about Rs 1,500 crore of demonetised notes and the assets were taken under fictitious identities. (Photo: File)

Tax officials seize ‘benami assets’ worth Rs 1,600 crore of V K Sasikala



