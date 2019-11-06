Nation Politics 06 Nov 2019 BJP-Sena should form ...
Nation, Politics

BJP-Sena should form govt soon, our mandate is to play role of Oppn: Pawar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 6, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
Statement came after meeting Sanjay Raut that revived speculation of political realignment to form govt.
(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena have got the mandate of the people, so they should form government as soon as possible.

Pawar, a four-time chief minister, also brushed aside speculation that the Shiv Sena could walk out of the NDA and form the government with help from the NCP and the Congress.

 

The media address came after a meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that revived speculation of a political realignment to form government in Maharashtra.

“Our mandate is to play the role of Opposition. Where is the question of a Shiv Sena-NCP government? They (BJP-Shiv Sena) are together for last 25 years, today or tomorrow they will come together again,” he added.

Replying to a question on Raut’s claim that Sena has the support of 170 members, Pawar said that the calculation did not include his party and the Congress. "Even I want to ask Sanjay Raut how he will get 170," Pawar added.

Further lamenting on the plight of farmers in State, he said: "Centre should help farmers whose crops have been damaged due to rains. I visited affected areas and feel that farmers must be provided relief. Another issue is of insurance companies not paying farmers for crop damage, the Finance Ministry should intervene in this matter."

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state Assembly. The results of Assembly polls were announced on October 24.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

The BCI Chairman also condemned targeting of media personnel covering the incident and said

Delhi protests: Bar Council wants cops who fired at lawyers arrested

Singh said that they do not expect Pakistan to dare to do any mischief through the Corridor, but it is important that, as a border state, Punjab remains on alert. (Photo: File)

‘Pakistan has a hidden agenda...’: Amarinder Singh on Pakistan’s Kartarpur video

Lawyers across the national capital have been skipping work since the violent clash with Delhi policemen outside Tis Hazari court on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

2 protesting lawyers allegedly attempt suicide in Delhi’s Rohini court

Later, Patel tweeted a letter addressed to Gadkari and wrote in his post,

Not politics, discussed farmer issues, says Ahmed Patel after meeting Gadkari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Microsoft and Nokia join hands again after USD 7 billion Lumia failure

Nokia is now primarily focussing on equipment and various services for communication enterprises.
 

Mississippi rated fattest state in America: report

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Firefox feature makes us want to ditch Chrome

Based on the study, Mozilla decided to replace the "Not Now" option with "Never", starting from Firefox 70. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Meet the Apple Watch competitor at half the price

The Mi Watch is available in black and silver colour choices.
 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Why new proposals, stick to what was discussed before polls: Sena's Raut to BJP

Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Raut told reporters here that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it. (Photo: ANI)

Amid Maharashtra deadlock, Fadnavis meets RSS chief Bhagwat in Nagpur

After the state Assembly elections were announced, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged at a standoff over the latter’s demand for a 50-50 power share, which means half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister’s post. (Photo: File)

Videogate: Nalin Kumar Kateel stands exposed as Congress takes battle to BJP den

Congress workers protest against BJP’s ‘operation lotus’, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: KPN)

Gave graft-free rule in 100 days: B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel welcome former MP C.H. Vijayshankar who returned to party fold, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: KPN)

Centre owes Telangana State lot more: T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham