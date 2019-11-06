Nation Politics 06 Nov 2019 BJP can never resolv ...
Nation, Politics

BJP can never resolve Kashmir crisis: Ghulam Nabi Azad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 6, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Congress leader says PM has internationalised the issue.
Ghulam Nabi Azad
 Ghulam Nabi Azad

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Tuesday that the BJP can never solve the Kashmir issue. Notwithstanding, abrogation of Article 370, there have been no changes, he said and decried that the Modi administration has internationalised the issue by inviting members of Parliaments with right wing ideology from European Union but had barred Indian journalists, politicians and activists from entering the valley.

Addressing the media here Mr Azad said that despite being a former chief minister of the state, he had to approach the Supreme Court for permission to visit his native place. He was denied entry thrice. He said that even more diabolical was the Centre was not allowing envoys of countries that were neutral. He denounced claims by the administration that normalcy was restored in Kashmir.

 

He claimed that the pressure mounted by Congress and other Opposition parties had compelled the Centre not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). If India had signed, it would have sounded the death knell for indigenous trade besides serving as a dumping yard for China, he alleged.

Mr Azad opined that the Modi government had failed on every front and betrayed the sentiments of youth, farmers, traders and poor people. He said that a total of 25,000 bank frauds, involving Rs 1.75 lakh crore, were reported in the last six years. They belie whatever growth claims the government is making, he said.

The Centre had both failed to bring back black money stashed overseas and the much-trumpeted collection of Rs 1 lakh crore in corporate taxes, although it reduced the rate by half from 30 per cent.

It has made things worse for farmers by slapping five per cent tax on fertilisers, 12 per cent on tractors and agri equipment and 18 per cent on pesticides, Mr Azad charged.

...
Tags: ghulam nabi azad, kashmir issue, article 370
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Government Hospital Mannargudi received lots of appreciation from the general public as well NGOs for taking steps to cure an uncared mentally ill male patient who was lying on a platform in Mannargudi town for months together.

Abandoned mentally ill man gets medical relief in Mannargudi Government Hospital

BJP members led by Karuppu Muruganandam, state general secretary of BJP performing milk abishekam to saint Thiruvalluvar statue at Pillaiyarpatti near Thanjavur on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Tiruvalluvar statue desecration: protests continue in Thanjavur

The 30-minute protest came to an end after the DSP promised departmental action against the cop while the district SP Sujith Kumar in a swift action suspended the SI Samantham who now faces a departmental enquiry.

Cop suspended for lathi ‘misuse’ near Coimbatore

Unused borewell at Venkarayankudikadu which remains open near Thanjavur. (Photo: DC)

10,000 unused borewells are now RWH structures: Dr J Radhakrishnan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitin Gadkari can resolve Maharashtra stalemate in two hours, Shiv Sena tells RSS

Claiming that Gadkari is being 'sidelined' by the BJP, Tiwari said if the party or Amit Shah authorise Gadkari to intervene, he can resolve the impasse in two hours. (Photo: File)

Options before Maharashtra Guv in stalemate forced by Shiv Sena

At this critical juncture, Governor B S Koshyari can still be expected to play a vital role in finding a meeting point between the provisions prescribed by the Constitution and the public mandate. (Photo: Twitter)

Where is coalition dharma? Desperate Sena asks RSS to step in Maha muddle

There has been no response from the RSS yet. (Photo: File)

'Outgoing' CM's step will decide future course of Maharashtra politics: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the political direction of Maharashtra, where the government formation is getting delayed, will depend upon the steps to be taken by

Andhra Chief Secy transferred; Opposition slams move

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and posted him to the Director-General of AP Human Resources Development Institute in Bapatla, creating ripples among Opposition parties which have slammed the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham