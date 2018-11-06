TRS says smriti is spreading falsehood

Hyderabad: The TRS on Monday slammed Union minister Smriti Irani and BJP leader Swami Paripoornananda for allegedly spreading falsehoods against the TRS government and its rule during their election campaign meeting at Amberpet on Sunday.

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar, speaking to mediapersons in Telangana Bhavan, alleged that the BJP was neglecting the state only because the TRS was not with it. Referring to Ms Irani criticising the state government for not opting for the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, Mr Prabhakar said the BJP leaders were “spreading lies” about the schemes in the state.

The TRS MLC said the Telangana state government did not opt for Ayushman Bharat because it had a better programme.

He said that Ms Irani had been treated with respect during the Telangana statehood agitation but she was spreading lies now.

He said the people of Telangana state would not believe the “lies” spread by Swami Paripoornananda about the TRS and its president, caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.