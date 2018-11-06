Those who can’t manage Sarkar talk of forming sarkar: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Those who act in films dreaming of becoming chief minister can only rule in the silver screen and not in real life. They can make film on bogus voting with (the help of) plagiarised story, BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan sarcastically remarked about actor Vijay's Sarkar slated for release on Deepavali.

Her caustic remarks could nevertheless provoke the fans of Thalapathy as Vijay is called. This A. R. Murugadoss film Sarkar, with Vijay in the lead, has raised expectations in the Tamil film industry and is a huge deal in Kollywood.

"Those who cannot be straightforward in film world will not be capable of ensuring honesty and transparency in real life politics… There is a big confusion in the film world. They plagarise stories.. when they cannot manage affairs well in their field, how can they ensure transparency in politics," she said reacting to Vijay's film. This is not the first time Dr Tamilisai has criticised the actor. He had to face a volley of criticism from the BJP leaders for his earlier film which was critical of GST and digital India initiative.

Continuing her angry outburst she said "those who cannot manage Sarkar well, are talking about forming the government to help the people." "This is just an illusion," she added. Actors of his ilk, she said took politicians for granted and criticised them.

Turning to other issues, Dr Tamilisai told reporters here on Monday that AMMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran had entered a tacit understanding with DMK chief M. K. Stalin to create a political crisis. For its part, the DMK hopes that it would stand to gain in the Lok Sabha elections next year by projecting Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minsiterial candidate. But things are likely to be the other way round. "The DMK combine is sure to lose all the 40 seats in the Lok Sabha poll," she claimed.