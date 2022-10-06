  
Nation Politics 06 Oct 2022 Sonia Gandhi joins C ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia Gandhi joins Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 6, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2022, 11:20 am IST
Rahul Gandhi tying the shoelace for his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, Karnataka.
 Rahul Gandhi tying the shoelace for his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, Karnataka.

Mandya (Karnataka): Congress interim president on Thursday morning joined the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya in Karnataka.

Sonia Gandhi who had arrived in Mysuru on Monday afternoon arrived at the starting point of the padyatra, which resumed today on its after a two-day break for Dussehra. The Yatra entered its Karnataka leg on September 30.

The Congress supremo was seen walking in the company of her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, among others.

She had earlier visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village and offered prayers on October 5.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that it was a matter of pride for veteran Sonia Gandhi to walk on the streets.

"After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to shutting its shop," said DK Shivakumar.

Day 29 of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' began with flag hoisting at 5:30 am at Exhibition Grounds, Mysuru, where Bharat Yatris joined in Dasara celebrations.

"The march resumed after an hour's bus ride to padayatra start point near Mandya. Congress President will join around 800 am," tweeted senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh this morning.

The Padyatra (march) is covering a distance of 25 km every day. The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 states in five months. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress bharat jodo yatra, congress interim chief sonia gandhi, : rahul gandhi, karnataka leg of bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Karnataka


Related Stories

Sonia to join Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday
Last phase of Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala ends
Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to participate in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

Latest From Nation

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI file image)

BJP slams Congress' Udit Raj's 'chamchagiri' remark against President Murmu

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly releases the logo of 'No To Drugs', an anti-drug campaign initiative of the Kerala Government, in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state minister MB Rajesh also seen. (PTI Photo)

Kerala govt launches massive 'No to Drugs' campaign

All four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped in the US state of California earlier this week, have been found dead in an orchard. (ANI)

Kidnapped California Sikh family, including 8-month-old baby, found dead

A probe has been initiated by India's drug regulator after the WHO issued an alert saying cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm could potentially be linked to the death of children in The Gambia. (Representational image: PTI)

India initiates probe into deaths in Gambia linked to India-made cough syrup



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India should not ignore religion-based population imbalances, says RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat feliciatates mountaineer Santosh Yadav during a Vijayadashmi function, in Nagpur, on Wednesday. Yadav is the first woman to successfully climb Mount Everest. (Image: PTI)

TRS turns into Bharat Rashtra Samiti, sets eyes on national politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets JD-S’s delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to target both TRS and BJP in Telangana: Digvijaya, Jairam

Bharat Jodo Yatra national coordinators Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh address media in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Sonia to join Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued to address the gathering unfazed by showers in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

Telangana Cong leaders back Kharge, urge Tharoor to withdraw

File photo of Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->