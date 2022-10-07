Seek fresh mandate: Bandi to KCR

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP slammed the rebranding of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Thursday, calling it a "desperate measure of desperate Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," with state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar comparing the move to the "owner of a bankrupt company who shuts it down only to open a new one under another name to cheat people."

"Smearing a buffalo with chalk does not turn it into a cow," Sanjay said, mocking the renaming of TRS as BRS. "The BRS has nothing to do with the state or the country's people," he added.

Talking to reporters, Sanjay remarked that with the declaration of the name change, Rao had lost all rights to govern the state, having sought votes in 2018 under the TRS banner.

"According to Rao, the TRS no longer exists, and the new party launched by him has nothing to do with Telangana but is aimed at the country. We demand that KCR resign and seek fresh mandate from the people under the new banner,” Sanjay said.

He stated that members of the Rao Cabinet were unaware of the new name; one is calling it the BSP, while another is calling it something else.

"While anyone can form a national political party, there should be a clear purpose behind the endeavour. But there is none with KCR. He couldn't clean up the Musi river and is now talking about cleaning up the Ganga," Sanjay said. "He is incapable of resolving simple inter-state disputes and is talking about resolving border disputes with Pakistan and China."

The state BJP president, accusing Rao of divisive politics, stated that the CM planed to campaign across the country with AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. "His dream is that by partnering with AIMIM and flying in a private jet, he and the AIMIM can win in some 30 or 40 minority-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies and then dictate terms at the Centre," Sanjay said.

"BRS is a political party without an agenda or a flag. KCR must explain how many of TRS's original founders are now in the BRS and what the BRS's purpose is. The truth is that he launched the party as he is worried about his corrupt government, and the corruption of his children, and he wants to divert people's attention. With this move, he wants to placate his son who wants to be the next Chief Minister,” Sanjay said.