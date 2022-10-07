KCR shifts focus to Delhi after party's name change

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) renamed itself Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Dasara on Wednesday, the party leadership has shifted focus to Delhi and the southern states.

On Thursday, party leaders rushed to Delhi to meet the Election Commission of India to inform about the party's name change and seek its approval.

Party leaders also found a temporary accommodation for the BRS office in Delhi and initiated steps to get in touch with farmer, Dalits and tribal organisations to start BRS-affiliated units in the southern states.

Party sources said the immediate focus of the BRS was not to enter into the electoral fray in other states but to build the party's organisational structure by launching BRS-affiliated units.

While addressing the TRS state general body meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that he would pick launch the farmer wing of the BRS in Maharashtra. From there, the BRS’ activity would extend nationwide.

The plan was to reach out to farmers, Dalits and tribals by showcasing welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government in the last eight years, and promise to extend them to the entire country if the BRS plays a key role in the central government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party leaders have identified a bungalow in Sardar Patel Road in Delhi, believed to belong to the Marwar rulers of Jodhpur, to start the BRS office. The permanent office will be at Vasant Vihar where a building is under construction.

The CM had laid foundation on September 2 last year for the building on a 1,200-square yard plot allotted by the Centre. It is expected to be completed by Ugadi in March 2023.