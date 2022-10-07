  
Nation Politics 06 Oct 2022 KCR shifts focus to ...
Nation, Politics

KCR shifts focus to Delhi after party's name change

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 7, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) renamed itself Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Dasara on Wednesday, the party leadership has shifted focus to Delhi and the southern states.

On Thursday, party leaders rushed to Delhi to meet the Election Commission of India to inform about the party's name change and seek its approval.

Party leaders also found a temporary accommodation for the BRS office in Delhi and initiated steps to get in touch with farmer, Dalits and tribal organisations to start BRS-affiliated units in the southern states.

Party sources said the immediate focus of the BRS was not to enter into the electoral fray in other states but to build the party's organisational structure by launching BRS-affiliated units.

While addressing the TRS state general body meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that he would pick launch the farmer wing of the BRS in Maharashtra. From there, the BRS’ activity would extend nationwide.

The plan was to reach out to farmers, Dalits and tribals by showcasing welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government in the last eight years, and promise to extend them to the entire country if the BRS plays a key role in the central government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party leaders have identified a bungalow in Sardar Patel Road in Delhi, believed to belong to the Marwar rulers of Jodhpur, to start the BRS office. The permanent office will be at Vasant Vihar where a building is under construction.

The CM had laid foundation on September 2 last year for the building on a 1,200-square yard plot allotted by the Centre. It is expected to be completed by Ugadi in March 2023.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), bharat rashtra samiti, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana state
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR’s BRS aim: Partner with AIMIM to target minority-dominated LS seats

Latest From Nation

According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion

In internal discussions MLAs and party workers are apprehensive about public acceptance of BRS (DC file photo)

TRS leaders worried about party's name change to BRS

Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami would preside over the meeting (PTI File Photo)

AIADMK dist secretaries meet on Monday

Only 50% of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) works completed (DC File Image/Representational)

Nodal agencies ignore TS assurances on SNDP works



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI file image)

KCR’s BRS aim: Partner with AIMIM to target minority-dominated LS seats

Telangana state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaks about national aspirations of chief minister K.Chandrashkhar Rao through his new national party BRS. (DC Image/P.Surendra)

KCR disrupts Telugu states’ politics, yet again

Chief ministe K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Cong releases guidelines for prez poll, office-bearers cannot campaign for candidates

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting the Congress president election in their personal capacity, the party said. (Photo: PTI)

TRS turns into Bharat Rashtra Samiti, sets eyes on national politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets JD-S’s delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->