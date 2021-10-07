Nation Politics 06 Oct 2021 KCR likely to dodge ...
Nation, Politics

KCR likely to dodge bypoll campaign due to EC norms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 7, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Strict Covid-19 norms imposed by the ECI on election rallies is said to be the reason for the CM staying away from campaigning
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to stay away from Huzurabad bypoll campaigning, according to party sources.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao will campaign for the party along with 18 other star campaigners who include ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders. Strict Covid-19 norms imposed by the Election Commission of India on election rallies is said to be the reason for the Chief Minister staying away from campaigning.

 

The TRS planned to hold a huge public meeting of the Chief Minister in Huzurabad after Dasara and sought the Election Commission’s (EC) permission but the approval is pending.

Speaking to this newspaper, TRS former Lok Sabha member and vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar said, "If the EC permits, we will hold Chief Minister’s public meeting in Huzurabad. The EC has imposed strict Covid norms on public meetings and election rallies by restricting public gatherings at just 1,000. Normally, the Chief Minister’s public meetings will be attended by thousands of people in an Assembly constituency."

 

However, the party is also considering holding the Chief Minister’s public meeting in surrounding areas of Huzurabad where the EC's permission is not required and its model code of conduct is not applicable.

TRS general secretary and MLC, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy told this newspaper, "Party leaders, cadre and people in Huzurabad are insisting on Chief Minister’s public meeting but nothing has been finalised yet due to the EC's Covid restrictions on public gatherings."

Chandrashekar Rao already visited Huzurabad once and addressed a huge public meeting on August 16 on the occasion of formal launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme on a pilot-basis. The party leaders and cadre want him to hold another public meeting in Huzurabad after Dasara before Huzurabad bypoll on October 30 similar to that of Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll held in April this year.

 

The Chief Minister addressed two public meetings in Nagarjunasagar prior to issuance of poll notification by the EC and just before polling. Since he addressed a public meeting in Huzurabad prior to issuance of poll notification, they want one more public meeting just before polling to boost the morale and prospects of party in the Huzurabad bypoll where the TRS is engaged in a bitter battle with the BJP for political supremacy.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, it minister k.t. rama rao, covid-19 norms
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


