Harish Rao trashes Etala Rajendar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 6, 2021, 1:56 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 7:18 am IST
When the TRS was helping the farmers and poor through Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Lakshmi, Etala tried to oppose the schemes
People of Yadav and Muslim communities at Rachapalli village of Ellanthakunta mandal join the TRS party in the presence of finance minister T.Harish Rao in Huzurabad in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. — DC Image
 People of Yadav and Muslim communities at Rachapalli village of Ellanthakunta mandal join the TRS party in the presence of finance minister T.Harish Rao in Huzurabad in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. — DC Image

Jagtial: The TRS government will take up the responsibility of developing Huzurabad, finance minister Harish Rao said on Tuesday. He took forward the ruling party’s argument that the constituency had suffered under former minister Etala Rajendar.

The finance minister alleged that when the TRS government was striving hard for development of different sections through welfare schemes, the BJP government at the Centre was increasing the prices of fuel and other commodities and reducing the subsidy amounts.

 

Harish Rao was speaking at an event where people from the Yadav and Muslim communities of Rachapalli village of Ellanthakunta mandal under the leadership of Ashok Yadav joined the TRS at Singapur in Huzurabad. They extended their support to TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

Harish Rao said the BJP had deceived the people by promising to bring back the black money stashed by crooks abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh into their accounts. In the name of demonetization, the BJP government suspended the high-value currency notes by assuring the people that it would eliminate black money. It introduced the Rs 2,000 note, which is helping in the hoarding of currency notes, but did not bring the black money back from tax havens abroad.

 

“By selling government organisations and mortgaging them, the BJP government is re-trenching employees from PSUs. By introducing new agricultural bills, BJP is playing with the lives of farmers. By fixing motors at farm wells and bore wells, it is trying to collect the money from farmers, he alleged.

Speaking about former minister Etala, the finance minister said though the BJP candidate was in the minister post for more than seven years, he never cared for the development of Huzurabad. All the ministers in the state constructed double-bedroom houses in their respective constituencies except Etala Rajendar. He did not even construct buildings for women's societies, Harish Rao alleged.

 

When the TRS government was helping the farmers and poor families by introducing Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, Etala tried to oppose the schemes, Harish Rao alleged.

“There is no benefit coming from the BJP for the farmers, women and the youth. The development of Huzurabad will be taken up by the TRS government and it will try to resolve all the issues. The people must decide whom to choose as their representative in the assembly – a TRS or BJP candidate -- in the coming by-elections in Huzurabad, he said.

