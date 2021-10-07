Nation Politics 06 Oct 2021 CM Jagan's call ...
CM Jagan's call to develop best health care facilities in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 7, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 7, 2021, 12:00 am IST
'Present trend of patients rushing to metros in other states must stop'
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a high-level meet on Covid19 under the theme, ‘Prevent, Control and Vaccinate’ and for setting up of health hubs, here on Wednesday. (Photo:Twitter)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to develop health facilities with requisite specializations so as to provide the best medical treatment in the state and avoid situations of patients reaching out to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Chairing a high-level meet on Covid19 under the theme, ‘Prevent, Control and Vaccinate’ and for setting up of health hubs, here on Wednesday, the CM advised the health authorities to list the present inadequacies in the health sector in AP and introduce the required facilities one by one to attain a level of self-sufficiency in the health care sector.

 

Health minister Alla Srinivas and other top officials attended the meeting. As for the upcoming 16 new medical colleges, the CM reviewed their progress and asked the officials to sort out all related issues by October end and expedite infrastructure build-up.

The CM laid stress on implementing the ‘family doctor concept’ in a full-fledged manner by January 26 and told the officials to be prepared for it by constructing new PHCs and taking up Nadu-Nadu works in the existing PHCs. They must also set up village clinics.

He stressed on giving priority to female doctors during the recruitment process for PHCs and said more attention needed to be paid on the health of women and girls under the ‘Swechha’ programme.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy called for more publicity for the Arogyasri scheme to enable people avail the benefits in a big way, by setting up hoardings at village/ward secretariats and also on Arogyasri referral hospitals in addition to the displaying phone numbers of Arogyamitras on those hoardings.

He also asked officials to keep the list of Arogyasri-empaneled hospitals available to the people and to enable the 108 ambulance staff to avail health care from such hospitals.

On the AP digital health programme, the CM asked officials to provide a faculty in such a way that if the QR code in the health card was scanned it would help doctors have instant access to the medical history of a patient and get to know the treatment he or she took earlier. This, he noted, would help the doctors provide better medical treatment in a faster mode.

 

Jagan Mohan also asked them to keep details of the blood group of the people on their health cards. The officials informed him that as part such programme, they were generating health IDs for all people in the state.

The officials briefed the CM about the present status of spread of Covid19 and the number of infected patients taking treatment in the hospitals and also about the preparedness to face a third wave of the pandemic. They said the Covid19 positivity rate was 1.62 per cent in the state at present, while the recovery rate was 98.86 per cent.

 


Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


