Annual income limit for Telangana govt sops to go up

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to raise the maximum annual income limit for various reserved categories to avail the benefits of welfare schemes and other sops offered by the government.

At present, the prescribed maximum annual income limit in rural areas is Rs 1.50 lakh and urban areas Rs 2 lakh, while for EWS (economically weaker sections) quota, it stands at Rs 8 lakh. Due to a huge anomaly between EWS quota and others, the government wants to enhance the income limit for other categories.

The issue of raising the annual income limit was figured in the ongoing monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka raised this issue during the debate on Dalit Bandhu scheme in the House.

They pointed out that since the state government was crediting Rs 10 lakh Dalit Bandhu amount in the bank accounts of beneficiaries, Dalits would face problems in getting income certificates for the existing Rs 1.50 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

They also pointed out that since the state government was proposing Dalit Bandhu-type scheme to all other sections in the state in future, it would be better to raise the income limit accordingly. The Chief Minister assured to look into this issue soon.

People from general categories who are not covered under SC, ST and BC categories are eligible to claim reservations in education and employment under EWS quota whose annual income limit is Rs 8 lakh.

Prior to formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the maximum income limit in urban areas was Rs 90,000 in urban areas and Rs 75,000 in rural areas for availing the benefits of the government welfare schemes. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao doubled this limit to Rs 1.50 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas soon after the formation of the state. In fact, the income limit was much lower in the early 2000s, when it was Rs 24,000 in urban areas and Rs 20,000 in rural areas.

The then Chief Minister of undivided AP, Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy enhanced this limit to Rs 75,000 in urban areas and Rs 60,000 in rural areas in May 2008. It was again enhanced to Rs 90,000 in urban areas and Rs 75,000 in rural areas in 2011 during the Congress regime.