Siddaramaiah likely to be Leader of Opposition in K'taka assembly: Ramalinga Reddy

Former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly.

Speaking to media after attending the meeting with party General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry and other leaders, Reddy said, "One of the main issues which we discussed was about the selection of opposition leader. Till now, Siddaramaiah and HK Patil are in the contention, however, Siddaramaiah is likely to be chosen as Leader of Opposition."

"Discussions among the party MLAs and MLCs are still on regarding the selection of the Leader of the Opposition," he said.