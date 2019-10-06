EC declares 798 nominations invalid for Maharashtra polls

Ahead of ensuing Maharashtra polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared 798 out of the total 5543 nominations invalid. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Ahead of ensuing Maharashtra polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared 798 out of the total 5543 nominations invalid.

A total of 4745 candidates have received a nod from the election watch dog to contest polls.

The final list of the candidates and the symbol allotted to them will be issued after the deadline for the candidates to withdraw their nomination ends on October 7.

The voting will take place in Maharashtra on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.