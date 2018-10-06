search on deccanchronicle.com
Rift in TRS forces K Chandrasekhar Rao to put campaign on hold

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 6, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Leaders in Warangal, Khammam districts turn against party.
Hyderabad: Dissidence within the party against official candidates in Warangal and Khammam districts has forced the Telangana Rashtra Samiti leadership to postpone the public meetings scheduled for October 7 and 8 in the respective districts. 

The TRS had announced a series of public meetings in the name of Praja Asheerwada Sabha as part of the election campaign from October 3 to 8. TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has held public meetings in Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy as per schedule and was to address public meetings in Warangal on October 7 and Khammam on October 8. In these two districts the TRS official candidates are facing dissidence from others within the party. 

 

Though discussions have been held with the dissidents in these two districts, it did not bear fruit. In Khammam district the dissidents have intensified their activities by releasing songs against the TRS. In Warangal district, TRS senior leaders have decided to contest as against party candidates as independents. 

TRS founder member T Ravindra Rao wants to contest the Palakurthi assembly ticket in Warangal district, which has been given to Errabelli Dayakar Rao who defected from the Telugu Desam, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, who has taken the responsibility to pacify dissident groups in various constituencies, held discussions with Ravindra Rao also. But Ravindra Rao is firm on his decision to contest as an independent candidate. 

In Ghanpur Assembly constituency, the TRS has given the ticket to former deputy chief minister T. Rajaiah. Followers of deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari are opposing Mr Rajaiah's candidature. Mr K.T. Rama Rao’s discussions with Mr Srihari and his followers for two days has not succeeded as Mr Rajaiah is still facing dissidence from party leaders. 

No official candidate has been announced for the Warangal East assembly constituency. Several leaders are trying to get this ticket and have formed groups. In Khammam district also, in many constituencies, TRS candidates are facing the same situation.  

Keeping this in view TRS leadership has postponed the public meetings in these two districts. TRS sources have confirmed the developments.

