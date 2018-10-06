search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao faked his fast, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Oct 6, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 1:02 am IST
The committee discussed various strategies that are to be followed by the party to win the elections.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday claimed that the indefinite hunger strike taken up by caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in 2009 during the statehood agitation was a drama.

Speaking to mediapersons after a city Congress meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr Reddy said, “Mr Rao created a drama in the name of an indefinite strike during 2009. All he achieved was a beard. The report of NIMS reveals that Mr Rao took all the fluids that are required. After these fake protests, he claims that he brought statehood.”

 

He added, “Mr Rao spoke as he wanted during the public meeting in Nizamabad. He should remember that he used to be an agent of fake passports to send people to Dubai, when I used to work for the country as a pilot. When police arrested Mr Rao at the Delhi airport, the then MP MSR saved him. Mr Rao has no shame, he fears the grand alliance. My wife and I are in politics, we don’t have children, and people are our heir.”

Meanwhile, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy also slammed the Chief Minister over the issue of Bathukamma saris. He said, “Mr Rao feels that we have objected to the distribution of the saris. Doesn’t he know about the election code? He had announced the date of the elections. The language used by the caretaker Chief Minister against the TPCC president is objectionable.”

Earlier, the strategy committee of the party held a meeting under the chairmanship of senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao in Gandhi Bhavan. The committee discussed various strategies that are to be followed by the party to win the elections.

Tags: hunger strike, n uttam kumar reddy, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




