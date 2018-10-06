search on deccanchronicle.com
Iron leg Naidu evil force: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 6, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2018, 12:11 am IST
Terming Mr Naidu as an ‘iron leg’, he said wherever he set his foot, everything would be turned into ashes.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that any friendship or tie-up with TD supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was involved in ‘cash-for-vote’ case to topple the TRS government, would not be possible in his lifetime.

Addressing a public meeting in Wanaparthy, Mr Rao came down heavily on Mr Naidu for his allegations that he (Mr Rao) was harassing Mr Naidu in the name of cash-for-vote case.

 

He asked Mr Naidu whether the voice in the telephonic conversation with nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson in the cash-for-vote case was not his.

“Chandrababu should answer whether the voice in audio tapes revealed in the ‘cash-for-vote’ case was his or not and also answer whether the broker (Revanth Reddy) who was caught with cash was sent by Naidu or not,” he said.

Terming Mr Naidu as an ‘iron leg’, he said wherever he set his foot, everything would be turned into ashes. “He destroyed Telangana with his iron leg. Who will join hands with such an evil force?” he asked.

Tags: cash-for-vote case, k chandrasekhar rao, n. chandrababu naidu, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


