  
Nation Politics 06 Sep 2022 When the defeated wa ...
Nation, Politics
Sriram Karri
Sriram Karri is the Resident Editor of Deccan Chronicle, based in Hyderabad. He is also the author of the MAN Asian Literary Prize long-listed novel 'Autobiography of a Mad Nation' and 'The Spiritual Supermarket'.

When the defeated walk, history is made

Published Sep 7, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
A file photo of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
 A file photo of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

KANYAKUMARI: They may go to bed on Tuesday night despondent, down, bruised and defeated, but they will wake up on Wednesday morning filled with hope. The energy of Congress leaders and cadre travelling from Telangana to Kanyakumari is infectious. It possibly perfectly mirrors the mood of not only the thousands of fellow Congress people who will join party leader Rahul Gandhi for the start of Bharat Jodo Yatra at the former Cape Comorin, but of millions of common Indians he will meet along the arduous journey.

In a yatra that could go beyond seven to eight months, and cover over 3,570 kilometres, Rahul Gandhi is feeling up to a challenge when his chips are at their lowest, the odds stacked against him and his party.

The Congress is not only losing elections, winning fewer Lok Sabha seats than it would take to have a bonafide Leader of Opposition in two elections but also in most states.

The Congress is even losing governments it had won, like Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh, and its leaders, some loyal for decades, are deserting.

The party of A.O. Hume, Annie Beasant, Dadabhai Naoroji, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi and a foundational platform of leaders from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh, may be reaching a climax, and demise, under the watch of the final Gandhi-Nehru scion, according to most.

Either it will die, its death starting on Wednesday if the walk flops, or be set for a rebirth, a renaissance, if the fabled Gandhi-Nehru magic works with Indians.

And it could work. Because Rahul Gandhi is no stranger to losing. He lost his grandmother as a little child, and witnessed the most gruesome manner of losing a father. He lost his youth in a maze of political confusion, and saw power, and experienced its loss.

Now, he is ready to walk. Showing himself in common places, on foot, bereft of paraphernalia of power, away from the luxury of the palace he was born in.

Leaders who have converged here with anticipation and excitement greet each other, even as cadres shout slogans. They talk in different tones, with different emotions.

Hope and doubt dance on their faces, as expressions change, analysing and proposing varied scenarios.

A leader of over three decades from Maharashtra airs the most common of beliefs: “The Gandhis have a tryst with history, and destiny. Rahul ji could have chosen the easiest path to Prime Ministership, but he chose the hardest one.”

There is tacit awareness, if not outright acknowledgment, that Rahul Gandhi is also on a mission to make history. A win, with an absolute majority, in 2024 will accord PM Narendra Modi an aura only his ideological arch enemy, Jawaharlal Nehru had. Modi will become an era, an icon, unmatched.

Can Rahul Gandhi match up to the best of his legacy and revive the glory of the Congress? There are more sceptics than believers. But history is tricky, and the path to making it is hardly straight.

“Anything is possible. One of the most written-off leaders is marching. When the defeated march, history gets rewritten. It is either a ‘Baahubali’ or a ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that we will see,” said another bystander, watching the array of leaders descend at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Precedents exist; from Napoleon’s walk to Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi march. In Telugu states, three leaders have walked their way into people’s hearts, and power. Even former prime minister Chandra Shekhar’s walk led to an accidental brush with the premier job.

If movie analogies work in politics, Indians have always loved double role flicks. Ram aur Shyam. Seeta aur Geeta.  Now, Rahul Gandhi will be seen in the un-entitled powerless role, even as his adversary is in the stratospheric orbit.

Will the walk change the way Indians see Rahul Gandhi? They might. That could be all the hapless and clueless Congress needs right now. And that is the hope they will wake up tomorrow with. That as Rahul walks, India will see and feel the aura of all the other Gandhis before. And vote for the hand that guides a nation.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, kanyakumari, bharat jodo yatra, indian national congress
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari


Related Stories

Anand K. Sahay | Will Rahul’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ unite India’s most needy?
Rahul Gandhi blames BJP for “rising hatred and anger” in India

Latest From Nation

Regional coordinator of the YSRC and TTD chairman held a meeting with the party leaders of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on the MLC elections in Araku (Photo: YV Suba Reddy Twitter)

YV Subba Reddy meets ASR leaders on MLC polls

IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath speaking at 'Manthan' conference explained the measures being taken up to ensure road safety (Photo: Facebook)

AP minister explains about steps for road safety, prevention of road accidents

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times, personified dignity and decency: PM Modi

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launching

Three years as first citizen of Telangana far from easy, says Governor



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP says ready to raise numbers in Assembly, objects to BAC shutout

File photo of Dubbaka MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

BJP to focus on winning lost MP seats in 2024

A file photo of Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Amit Shah Twitter)

BJP dismisses KCR's plans to enter national politics

File photo of BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh. (DC Image)

Opposition shocked as TS Assembly session ends in 6 minutes

Police in full force stand guard outside the Assembly to ensure peaceful Assembly proceedings. (P. Surendra/DC)

Neither 'claimant nor desirous' for PM's post, working for united Oppn: Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury talk to the media after their meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->