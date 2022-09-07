Telangana leaders leave for attending launch of ‘Bharat Jodo’

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said he would join party senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday who embarks on his 3,500-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“This yatra aims at uniting the nation. It will expose the BJP government which has benefited only two major companies while inciting people against each other for political gains,” Revanth Reddy said.

Party MPs including N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, permanent member of the Congress Working Committee Dr T. Subbarami Reddy will also be present on the occasion.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who was also invited said would not be joining the yatra inaugural in view of the Assembly’s Monsoon Session.

Six Congress activists from Telangana —Bellaiah Naik, Katti Karrthika Goud, Venkat Reddy, Anulekha Boosa, Kethoori Venkatesh and Santhosh Kolkunda — who represent various wings, will be accompanying Rahul Gandhi throughout his 3,500-km journey. “We have completed our orientation programme and visited the spot at Kanyakumari where the public meeting will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday,” said Bellaiah Naik, vice-chairman, All India Adivasi Congress (ST department).

The yatra will reach Telangana on October 25 and take the route of Makthal, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Muthangi (ORR), Sangareddy crossroads, Jogipet, Shankarampet and Madnoor. “For now, this is the route map, but there could be changes owing to security reasons,” said one of the leaders coordinating in Telangana, on condition of anonymity. “We are ensuring that the yatra passes through Telangana without a hitch and turns successful.”

“We are making all out efforts to make the stay of the padayatris comfortable. Their number could be around 5,000 to 6,000, which includes Congress workers and representatives NGOs. While the top leaders including Rahul Gandhi will have their own vans numbering around 60-70, arrangements will be made for the others,” he added.