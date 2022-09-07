  
Nation Politics 06 Sep 2022 Opposition shocked a ...
Nation, Politics

Opposition shocked as TS Assembly session ends in 6 minutes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 7, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 5:31 am IST
Police in full force stand guard outside the Assembly to ensure peaceful Assembly proceedings. (P. Surendra/DC)
 Police in full force stand guard outside the Assembly to ensure peaceful Assembly proceedings. (P. Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: The first day of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday ended in six minutes. Soon after, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy decided to hold the session for two days, on September 12 and 13.

The two developments left the Opposition parties shocked. Opposition leaders who attended the BAC meeting demanded that the Assembly sit for two or three weeks but the state government refused to do so. The MIM, seen as a friendly party of the TRS, too objected.

The BAC was restricted to the TRS, AIMIM and the Congress and the BJP was left out. The Speaker ignored the convention of inviting all parties to the BAC meeting. This fuelled speculation that the TRS has blocked the BJP for political reasons.

A few members were seen cracking jokes in Assembly lobbies, mentioning the 'number six factor', said to be the lucky number of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. They pointed out the House had commenced on September 6 and had adjourned after six minutes.

After the House convened at 11.30 am, the Speaker moved the condolence motions on the demise of former MLAs Mallu Swarajyam (Thungathurthy) and Paripati Janardhan Reddy (Kamalapur) and adjourned the House. He did away with the tradition of allow at least one member from each party to speak.
Legislative affairs minister Vemlula Prashanth Reddy said that working hours were being increased to cover all the issues. He said that in view of the Ganesh immersion on September 9 and Telangana National Integration Day celebrations from September 16 to 18, the government was unable to hold a longer session now.

The government would consider holding another session in December for 14 days, he said.

The Congress wanted the House to take up debate on the Centre's stand towards Telangana while AIMIM wanted debates on Minorities and issues concerning Hyderabad.

The government must to hold the Assembly session for at least two or three weeks since there are several issues concerning the people which need to be
debated, said Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The government must increase the working days as we need to debate on lot of issues that affect the people including that of minorities and Hyderabad, said AIMIM Legislature Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

...
Tags: telangana legislative assembly, k chandrashekhar rao, congress leader mallu bhatti vikramarka
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TS Youth Congress leaders arrested for attempting to lay siege on Assembly
Telangana: Political slugfest on cards as Assembly session begins on Tuesday

Latest From Nation

Regional coordinator of the YSRC and TTD chairman held a meeting with the party leaders of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on the MLC elections in Araku (Photo: YV Suba Reddy Twitter)

YV Subba Reddy meets ASR leaders on MLC polls

IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath speaking at 'Manthan' conference explained the measures being taken up to ensure road safety (Photo: Facebook)

AP minister explains about steps for road safety, prevention of road accidents

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times, personified dignity and decency: PM Modi

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launching

Three years as first citizen of Telangana far from easy, says Governor



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP says ready to raise numbers in Assembly, objects to BAC shutout

File photo of Dubbaka MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

BJP to focus on winning lost MP seats in 2024

A file photo of Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Amit Shah Twitter)

Fortune at its lowest, Rahul to start 3,570 km Bharat Jodo Yatra today

A file photo of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

BJP dismisses KCR's plans to enter national politics

File photo of BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh. (DC Image)

Neither 'claimant nor desirous' for PM's post, working for united Oppn: Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury talk to the media after their meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->