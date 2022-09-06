  
Nation Politics 06 Sep 2022 BGUS: Will Ganesh id ...
Nation, Politics

BGUS: Will Ganesh idols only in Vinayakasagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Sep 6, 2022, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 1:18 pm IST
The TRS government was on Monday put on notice by the BJP, this time on the issue of Ganesh idol immersion in the city. (DC)
Hyderabad: The TRS government was on Monday put on notice by the BJP, this time on the issue of Ganesh idol immersion in the city, with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accusing the state government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of adopting an anti-Hindu stance. Sanjay said that if there were any obstructions to the festivities or while taking the idols to
Hussainsagar for immersion, “we will take up the nimajjanam fight to Pragati
Bhavan with all idols.”

Sanjay’s warning came in the wake of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti
(BGUS), the umbrella organisation that oversees the festivities here, complaining on Monday morning that the city police and government departments were not allowing pandal organisers to immerse idols in Hussainsagar.

BGUS general secretary Bhagvanth Rao, earlier in the day, told the pandal
organisers, “If the police stop you from reaching Hussainsagar, halt the processions right there on the road, and start offering prayers. That will mean lots of new temples will come up in the city.”

In response, city minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav hurriedly called for a press conference where he dismissed Sanjay’s demands and said “We don’t have to be told how to organise or celebrate the festival. The government has made all arrangements. There is still time till September 9 (the main immersion day).”

Sanjay, who expressed strong support to BGUS during a press meet, said the
government is not making any arrangements for immersion at Hussainsagar.

He said “If the CM says he is not capable, then we will organise the nimajjanam. If Hindu festivals are obstructed, parties like the AIMIM will be thrilled. While we want peaceful festivities, it is the government that vitiates the atmosphere to get votes from one section. This is creating hurdles.”

When Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, the government allowed rallies in
the Old City during Ramzan, he claimed. “We did not raise any objection when
the government distributed almonds and pistachios to Muslims because we
respect all religions and their beliefs.”

Sanjay, earlier in the day, accompanied by the party’s state in-charge Tarun
Chugh visited the Khairatabad Ganesha pandal and offered prayers. He later
called upon all Hindus to stay united and not fall prey to forces trying to divide the community on the basis of caste, or other affiliations.

Meanwhile, Bhagvanth Rao, who also addressed a press conference, gave an
ultimatum to the government.

“If arrangements are not made, the government and the Chief Minister will be
held responsible for the consequences. Your political career will vanish,” he said.

Under the guise of counselling, the police are attempting to divert idols to baby ponds and they have even done this with the Ganesh at Balapur. The enthusiasm the government shows for Dasara, Bonalu, Ramzan, and Christmas is completely missing during Ganesh festivities, he added.

Srinivas Yadav said, “Festivals should not be used for political purposes. BJP leaders are speaking as if only they are Hindus and not us.”

Tags: hyderabad news, ganesh immersion, hussainsagar, ganesh idols, cm kcr, aimim
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


