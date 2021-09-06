Nation Politics 06 Sep 2021 Fearing defeat, KCR ...
Nation, Politics

Fearing defeat, KCR put off Huzurabad poll: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Sep 6, 2021, 2:25 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 6:44 am IST
On the pretext of Covid-19, CM KCR favoured postponement of the Huzurabad by-poll, Bandi remarked
Bandi Sanjay attributed his success to his father being a teacher. He said he had learnt to always think about the country and Dharma because of his father and by regularly attending RSS meetings. — DC file photo
 Bandi Sanjay attributed his success to his father being a teacher. He said he had learnt to always think about the country and Dharma because of his father and by regularly attending RSS meetings. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday crossed the 100-kilometre mark of his Praja Sangrama Yatra near Velchal village in Vikarabad district. It is nine days since he, accompanied by party activists and senior leaders, has started his padayatra. Women welcomed the BJP chief with traditional Bonalu at Mamdanpally. 

Reacting to completion of his 100-km mark, Bandi Sanjay said: “I have been away from my family members since last one month due to padayatra and Parliament session. My family members understand the situation and cooperate. As BJP activists, we always believe in universal family and work for society, country and Dharma.” Incidentally, his family members met him on Sunday

 

Continuing his scathing attack against TRS, the BJP chief said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao realised he would face a shameful defeat in Huzurabad by-election. “On the pretext of Covid-19, CM KCR favoured postponement of the Huzurabad by-poll,” he remarked. He asserted that whenever held, BJP will win Huzurabad by-election with a thumping majority “whatever the hurdles created by TRS.” 

On occasion of the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the MP garlanded the portrait of the former President of India at the Mamdanpally camp. He also honoured many teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna, former minister Chandrasekhar and former MP Rathod Ramesh were among those who participated in the padayatra.

 

Bandi Sanjay attributed his success to his father being a teacher.  He said he had learnt to always think about the country and Dharma because of his father and by regularly attending RSS meetings.

“There should be one school per kilometre in the state, in contrast to KCR regime’s wine shop or bar per kilometre,” he observed. He said teachers who have retired are not being replaced by recruiting new teachers. Teacher posts have been cut down further by closing existing schools, he remarked.

The BJP chief mocked the Chief Minister saying if Narendra Modi works for 18 hours, KCR sleeps for 18 hours. He maintained that his padayatra is aimed at overthrowing the corrupt TRS government. Criticising AIMIM, he said even Muslims have realised that the Majlis party is using them for its political benefits. “There is no development in Old City and Metro Rail has also ignored it,” he pointed out.

 

...
Tags: bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar, praja sangrama yatra 100-km mark, velchal in vikarabad, kcr, huzurabad bypoll postponement, dr sarvepalli radhakrishnan, dharmapuri aravind, dk aruna, rathod ramesh, narendra modi, aimim
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

An artisan paints to give finishing touches to a clay idol of Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bangalore on September 4, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in districts with Covid rate below 2% in Karnataka

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said agriculture universities must successfully grow the plant variety, which are researched in the agriculture fields. (PTI)

Lay emphasis on harvest management: CM Bommai

News

DMK, allies to hold black flag stir on Sep 20 in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)

After breather, Baghel holds victory rally, lauds Rahul

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel waving to supporters during the victory rally in Raipur. (AA)

New threats to India due to Afghanistan crisis: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivers address on ‘National Security’ as part of late Balramji Das Tandon lecture series, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, August 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Protesting farmers decide to campaign against BJP

Farmer's leaders attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' over the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in Muzaffarnagar, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Assam: BPF knocks at BJP door after exiting Congress' Mahajot

The BPF also received a major political setback in Assembly polls this year with UPPL-led by Pramod Boro winning six of the 12 seats in the BTC area. — DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->