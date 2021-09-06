Nation Politics 06 Sep 2021 DMK, allies to hold ...
DMK, allies to hold black flag stir on Sep 20 in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 2:51 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 7:17 am IST
The move is part of the proposed nation-wide joint agitation of the Opposition parties between September 20 and 30
Chennai: Black flag demonstrations would be held across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn the BJP-led Centre, the ruling DMK and its allies said here on Sunday.

The move is part of the proposed nation-wide joint agitation of the Opposition parties between September 20 and 30 against the Centre for its "anti-people, and anti-democratic" stand over several issues including its "refusal" to withdraw the three farm laws, the parties said.

 

As per decisions taken last month in a meet of opposition parties chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, black flag protest demonstrations would be held in Tamil Nadu, a joint-statement of the DMK, Congress, the Left parties, MDMK, IUML, VCK, MMK, KMDK and TVK said.

The protest demonstrations would be held in front of the residences of party workers and leaders, the statement said, adding "let us protest together, let us guard the secular, democratic Indian republic".

Tags: black flag protest, mdmk, iuml, vck, mmk, kmdk, tvk, dmk, congress, sonia gandhi, farm laws, bjp-led centre
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


