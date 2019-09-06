India will retaliate with befitting, unforgettable reply to attackers: Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice President remarks came at a time when Pakistan has been targeting India after Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that if an attack is carried out against India it will be met with a befitting reply which perpetrators won't be able to forget for the rest of their lives.

"India has never attacked any country and has remained firm in its stance for peace despite grave provocations. However, if anyone dares to attack India then attackers will get a befitting reply which they will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives," Naidu said.

He asserted that India believes that the entire world is one family with no reason to quarrel with other countries. "Due to this philosophy, India has never attacked another country," the Vice President said.

He was speaking at a function here after releasing the second edition of books "Loktantra Ke Swar" and "The Republican Ethic", a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by the President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office.

Naidu, without taking Pakistan's name, said this has to be understood by all including the people who are provocating.

The Vice President remarks came at a time when Pakistan has been targeting India after Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Naidu said that the speeches of the President represent the vision, aspirations and ethos of the country, representing the contours of a New India.

"The books are a collection of nuggets of his wisdom and visionary world view," he said terming the books as a testament of faith in the strength of India.

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was also present at the event, said the President has dedicated his life for social justice, which is reflected in the speeches presented in the books.

He said that Ram Nath Kovind is "People's President" and talked about his life and the challenges faced by him.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present at the event.

Lauding the efforts of Publications Division for publishing the books, the Union Minister said, "Books will be available for purchase on all e-platforms like Kindle and App Store in order to meet the demands especially of readers preferring to read books in e-mode."