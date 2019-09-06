Nation Politics 06 Sep 2019 Eknath Gaikwad repla ...
Eknath Gaikwad replaces Milind Deora as Cong 'Acting President' of Mumbai unit

ANI
Published Sep 6, 2019, 9:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2019, 9:24 pm IST
Taking to Twitter, Deora said he is happy that his 'pending' resignation has been accepted.
Deora was appointed as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) chief weeks before voting of the 2019 General elections. (Photo: DC)
New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as acting president of the party's high profile Mumbai unit.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of Eknath Gaikwad, Working President Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) as Acting President of MRCC in place of Milind Deora," read a Congress press release signed by party general secretary K C Venugopal.

 

Gaikwad was appointed as working president of the MRCC after Milind Deora had submitted his resignation followed by Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit the top post taking the moral responsibility for the party's abysmal show in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to Twitter, Deora said he is happy that his "pending" resignation has been accepted.

"I am happy that my pending resignation as President of Mumbai Congress has been accepted. I am grateful to Congress for having been given the opportunity to serve Mumbai. I wish Eknath Gaikwad ji my very best," he tweeted.

Deora was appointed as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) chief weeks before voting of the 2019 General elections.

Tags: sonia gandhi, mumbai regional congress committee, eknath gaikwad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


