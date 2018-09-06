TRS to release 1st list of party candidates for the Assembly elections

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao plans to announce the first list of party candidates for the Assembly elections on Friday at Husnabad, where he will launch the election campaign.

Mr Rao spent the last two days at his Gajwel farmhouse, holding discussions with senior leaders and finalising the list candidates and the election strategy.

Mr Rao reached Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, and held a meeting with Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and Assembly Secretary V. Narasimhacharyulu.

Mr Rao had said in the past that he would name party candidates in September. He had said that except for three or four MLAs, all the others would be renominated. However, sources said at least 15 MLAs may be dropped as they were seen to be facing resistance from the people and the party cadre.

It is expected that Mr Rao would name candidates around whom there are no controversies in the first list. On Tuesday, Mr Rao’s daughter and TRS MP K. Kavitha announced that Mr Sanjay Kumar would be nominated from the Jagityal Assembly constituency. Mr Rao’s son and minister K.T. Rama Rao said TRS legislator Gampa Govardhan would be fielded again from Kamareddy.

The names of these two leaders are likely to figure in the list of names to be announced by Mr Rao on Friday. According to sources, the first list may contain about 15 names, most of whom are MLAs. Mr Rao is expected to announces the names of all TRS nominees by the end of the month.