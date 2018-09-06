Sonia Gandhi to visit Karimnagar, Nizamabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has speeded up political activity to face possible early assembly elections.

After announcing its election manifesto, the TPCC has contacted the party's senior leadership to get UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to visit Telangana and has tentatively decided to hold huge public meetings at Karimnagar and Nizamabad when Ms Gandhi is present.

According to sources, the state Congress leaders have been told that Ms Gandhi's tour programme in Telangana will be finalised once the TRS government takes the decision to dissolve the assembly.

TPCC is planning to start its election campaign with Sonia Gandhi at Karimnagar or Nizamabad on September 14.

The TPCC has asked all the senior party leaders to be available in the city on Thursday. An emergency meeting will be held at Gandhi Bhavan after the cabinet meeting which is likely to take the decision on dissolution of the assembly.