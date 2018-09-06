search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR all set to dissolve state Assembly today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 6, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 12:28 am IST
If polls are to be held in Dec., Assembly should be dissolved by Sept. 22
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The crucial cabinet meeting to be held on  Thursday will decide whether Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao dissolves the state Assembly and calls for early elections.  

According to sources close to the CM, he has two options: either to straightaway make the decision in the Cabinet meeting on September 7, or to hold the Assembly session and then announce the dissolution of the assembly in the house itself.

 

The latter option will take more time.

Sources close to the CM said that if early elections to the Assembly are to be held in December, then the Assembly should be dissolved before September 22. 
Cabinet ministers are themselves said to be tense about what decision will be taken by the Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting.

At the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, Mr Rao said ministers and MPs had asked him to take whatever decision was good for the party. After the Cabinet meeting, Mr Rao is likely to hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs, and MLCs at Pragathi Bhavan.

Opposition parties have stepped up their activities expecting an early election.

Tags: cabinet meeting, assembly session, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man surprises policewoman who stopped him from killing himself

Man surprises policewoman who stopped him from killing himself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Salman reveals who he’s in relationship for longest time, plans to marry the person

Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘Bharat.’
 

Video: After Anushka, Ranveer abuses man from car, latter calls him 'stupid', 'flop'

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma last worked together in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’
 

Ganguly: Rahul Dravid dropped India batting consultant job after meeting Ravi Shastri

CoA chief Vinod Rai later mentioned that they assigned the CAC to only appoint the coach and that the board wasn’t aware of any additional appointments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Transgender man without penis tricked women by using unknown object during sex

His lawyer said that Delacruz was born a female in Madrid in 1983 and developed a male appearance at the age of eight (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will boycott J&K local body polls unless Centre protects Article 35A: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah said NCP core group resolved that J&K National Conference would fight tooth and nail all 'sinister' attempts aimed at interfering with this constitutional guarantee. (Photo: File PTI)

TRS leaders look at a one-sided battle

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Karne Prabhakar, MP Balka Suman and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy addressed separate press conferences on Monday in Hyderabad.

In close fight, slight edge for Congress in Karnataka urban body polls

The Congress and the JD(S) put together have won 1,339 seats that give them a clear edge over the BJP and control of a majority of the ULBs. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Efforts to retrieve temple properties on, says HR & CE department

BJP national secretary H. Raja at the protest fast at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday along with the members of the Hindu Aalayangal Meetppu Iyakkam. (Photo:DC)

Nudge, nudge, hug, hug, wink, wink!

First off Rahul Gandhi, after his touted ‘kick ass’ speech in the Lok Sabha, walks up unannounced to the Prime Minister sitting in the Treasury benches, across the well of the House, and proceeds to hug Modi, his head resting touchingly on the startled PM’s shoulder, catching him completely off guard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham