KCR all set to dissolve state Assembly today

Hyderabad: The crucial cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday will decide whether Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao dissolves the state Assembly and calls for early elections.

According to sources close to the CM, he has two options: either to straightaway make the decision in the Cabinet meeting on September 7, or to hold the Assembly session and then announce the dissolution of the assembly in the house itself.

The latter option will take more time.

Sources close to the CM said that if early elections to the Assembly are to be held in December, then the Assembly should be dissolved before September 22.

Cabinet ministers are themselves said to be tense about what decision will be taken by the Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting.

At the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, Mr Rao said ministers and MPs had asked him to take whatever decision was good for the party. After the Cabinet meeting, Mr Rao is likely to hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs, and MLCs at Pragathi Bhavan.

Opposition parties have stepped up their activities expecting an early election.