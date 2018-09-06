D Srinivas likely to join Congress on September 13

Nizamabad: TRS Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas held discussions with his followers here on Wednesday to finalise plans for his political future. Leaders and activists of Nizamabad Urban and rural Assembly constituencies took part in the meeting.

In the backdrop of reports that the Assembly elections would be advanced. his followers are pressuring Mr Srinivas to take a decision on either continuing in the TRS or joining another party. Reportedly, most of his followers are supporting a proposal for Mr Srinivas to join the Congress.

A section of leaders said that Mr Srinivas may re-join the Congress on September 13. They said he had been in touch with Congress senior leaders in New Delhi over the last few days.

If all political equations are in his favour, Mr Srinivas may head back to the Congress on September 13. Both the Congress and the TRS are eagerly awaiting Mr Srinivas’ decision.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday Mr Srinivas denied the speculation that he would rejoin the Congress. “My first priority is to get an explanation from the TRS high command, as to why they have charged me with anti-party activities,” Mr Srinivas said.

He said changing his political party and other issues were his personal decisions and added that he would not disclose anything to the media. A few Congress leaders said that Mr Srinivas may join the BJP to support his son and Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency ticket aspirant D.Arvind. “It is better for him to work with the BJP as Mr Srinivas is vexed with the Congress and TRS leaderships so far,” a party leader from this section of groups said.

TRS leaders from Nizamabad led by party MP K. Kavitha have asked TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao for action on Mr Srinivas Rao for alleged anti-party moves.